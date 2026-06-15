Police arrest Fuseini ‘Fuzzy’ Sorku in Tamale over alleged assault case

File photo: When the NPP held the press conference to demand the prosecution of Fuzzy

Police in Tamale have arrested Fuseini Sorku, popularly known as "Fuzzy", in connection with the alleged assault of Yussif Abdul-Hakim at his residence.

The arrest comes shortly after the Savannah Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a joint press conference calling on the police to apprehend the suspect and ensure that he faces justice.

According to JoyNews sources in Damongo, Mr Sorku and the complainant had been involved in a prolonged dispute on social media. The sources allege that Mr Sorku travelled from Damongo to Tamale, where he allegedly assaulted Abdul-Hakim at his residence before returning to Damongo.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police in Tamale. Sources indicate that the Tamale police referred the case to the Savannah Regional Police Command through a formal communication.

However, the suspect was later arrested in Tamale after being sighted there.

Some residents of Damongo have questioned the handling of the case, suggesting that subsequent disturbances in the town could have been avoided had action been taken earlier.

"I don't know whether institutions are no more working or what, because if the police in Damongo had arrested Fuzzy, we would have been spared all the political noise in town," a resident, Yahaya Bakari, said.

Another resident, Abibata Amantana, expressed disappointment over the situation.

"The police are supposed to prevent incidents and not wait until the worst happens. I'm disappointed, to say the least," she said.

A source at the Tamale Metropolitan Criminal Investigations Department (CID) told JoyNews that following his arrest, Mr Sorku was taken to the location where the alleged incident occurred before being returned to the police station.

According to the source, the suspect has been provisionally charged with assault, causing damage to property, and theft.

"The complaint before us is that after allegedly assaulting the victim, the suspect made away with a mobile phone, an iPad and an unspecified amount of money from the room where the incident occurred," the source said.

Police have since granted Mr Sorku enquiry bail while investigations continue.

Sources say several eyewitnesses, including two women, have provided statements to investigators.

Confirming the arrest to JoyNews, the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NPP, Issah Mohammed, said the party's concern extended beyond the arrest itself.

"We did not just call for his arrest. The next steps are investigation and prosecution. Once the police take the matter to court, the evidence will be presented, and the law will take its course," he said.

Meanwhile, NPP national chairmanship aspirant Dr Clifford A. Braimah urged political actors to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions.

He warned that actions taken today could have consequences in the future and called for restraint among political activists.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.