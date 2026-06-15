Prudential Bank organises business mission to Turkey and China for customers

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Prudential Bank Ltd has organised an international business mission to Turkey and China for its commercial banking customers and prospective clients.
The initiative, now in its second year, was undertaken in partnership with Nita Travel and Shipping Company and aimed at exposing participating businesses to international trade opportunities, supplier networks and potential business partnerships.
The delegation participated in trade fairs, product sourcing tours and business engagement sessions designed to connect Ghanaian businesses with manufacturers, suppliers and investors.
In Turkey, the participants attended the African Business Forum and Expo (AFEX), a two-day trade exhibition that brought together businesses, manufacturers and investors from Turkey and other countries. The event provided opportunities for participants to explore potential partnerships, distribution arrangements and market opportunities.
The delegation later travelled to China, where members attended the 139th Canton Fair. With support from local partners of Nita Travel, participants visited wholesale and manufacturing markets dealing in products such as furniture, hardware, jewellery, clothing, electronics and cosmetics.
According to organisers, the visits enabled participants to engage directly with suppliers, negotiate prices and establish new business contacts.
Speaking on the initiative, Acting Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Ebow Quayson, said the programme forms part of the bank's efforts to support customers engaged in international trade.
“We are dedicated to ensuring our customers get the best from their trading activities. This business trip is a testament to our goal of providing advisory services and stress-free business deals for our cherished customers,” he said.
The Head of Commercial Banking at Prudential Bank, Fredrick Adomako-Ansah, said the bank has a range of trade finance and international banking services available to support businesses engaged in cross-border transactions.
“Prudential Bank has various trade and international trade capabilities to support businesses operating in the overseas space both in Africa and the diaspora. From Letters of Credit to online platforms and PAPSS, among others, we are ready to support,” he said.
Chief Executive Officer of Nita Travel and Shipping Company, Joanna Aseidu, said the programme included factory visits and business-to-business meetings intended to help participants identify new suppliers and business opportunities.
“We worked closely with Prudential Bank and other partners to ensure every participant returned with tangible business leads. From factory visits to business-to-business meetings with suppliers, the mission was designed for results,” she said.
Some participants reportedly called for the programme to be held annually.
Prudential Bank also received an award at the AFEX event in recognition of its participation in the expo.
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