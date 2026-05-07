World Cup 2026: Finance Ministry receive GHC 8.7m from Stanbic Bank, two others

Deputy Finance Minister and Chairman of the Black Stars World Cup 2026 Fundraising Committee, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has received GHC 8,750,000 from three more companies to support Black Stars World Cup 2026 campaign.

The latest donation from Stanbic Bank, OmniBSIC and Newmot Ghana means the committee has received a total of about GHC 45,683,000 in donations within the last three weeks.

Speaking at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, May 6, 2026, during another round of donations, the Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to corporate institutions that have responded to the national appeal.

“I want to welcome all of you to today’s edition of donations. We are happy to have Stanbic Bank here to do the symbolic presentation,” he said.

According to him, some institutions had also transferred funds directly into the official account established for the fundraising exercise.

“Today we want to acknowledge some of our proud donors to support the Black Stars participation in the 2026 World Cup campaign. We have received GHC250,000 from OmniBSIC Bank, and we have also received an amount of $500,000 from Newmont Ghana, and we just received GHC3 million from Stanbic Bank,” he announced.

He thanked the institutions for responding positively to the campaign and disclosed that more organisations are expected to contribute in the coming weeks.

“As we said, every Thursday we'll be here to receive donations and we already have signals that a number of other banks are also coming and some other institutions, and so on behalf of the committee, we want to thank you sincerely for responding to the national call to support our national team,” he added.

Mr. Ampem also encouraged more companies to support the initiative, explaining that donations made towards the campaign are tax deductible under Section 100 of Ghana’s Income Tax Act.

“I want to say that under Section 100 of the Income Tax Act, this donation is tax deductible, and so you have the opportunity to deduct that, so the full effect of that will not be on you,” he stated.

He further explained that sports development and promotion are recognised under the law as worthwhile causes approved by government.

“So this is to tell all Ghanaian institutions that you are welcome to donate and under income tax law contributions and donations to a worthwhile cause… Section 2(d) is sports development or sports promotion. And what you are doing is to promote sports,” he said.

Mr. Ampem added that donor institutions would receive acknowledgement letters to assist them when filing taxes with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“And so we'll give you an acknowledgement letter, and when you are filing your taxes, you can use that to assist GRA to recognise it accordingly.

“So thank you and God bless Stanbic Ghana and all the other institutions that have responded today,” he concluded.

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