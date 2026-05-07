World Cup 2026: Stanbic Bank donates GHC 3m to Black Stars, dedicates 50% as performance incentive

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, says the bank’s decision to donate GHC3 million towards Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign is part of its long-standing commitment to national development and sports promotion.
Mr. Asomaning made the remarks at the Ministry of Finance when he led a delegation from the bank to present the donation in support of the Black Stars’ participation at the tournament.
“We're here today, as you highlighted, to essentially throw our weight behind the sport of soccer specifically the Black Stars of Ghana's participation in the World Cup,” he said.
According to him, football has grown beyond entertainment and now plays an important role in promoting patriotism, discipline, and unity among Ghanaians.
“Soccer has assumed significant proportions such that it no longer is just for entertainment. It is an activity that builds a lot of national pride, national discipline, a focus on excellence, and it deepens the bonds amongst all of us as Ghanaians,” he stated.
The Stanbic Bank CEO explained that supporting the Black Stars aligns with the bank’s broader purpose of contributing to Ghana’s growth.
“At Stanbic, our purpose is that Ghana is our home and we drive her growth. And any growth endeavor relies on the people and the people are motivated to give of their very best when they have good feelings, good sentiments, and that's what the Black Stars has been doing for Ghana over many years,” he added.
Mr. Asomaning noted that the bank has consistently supported sports development in Ghana through sponsorship of several disciplines, including table tennis, armwrestling, badminton, lawn tennis, hockey, basketball, swimming, and football.
He further revealed that the GHC3 million donation has been structured into two parts, with one portion aimed at supporting the team’s immediate needs while the other serves as a performance incentive.
“We've structured our support in two ways. Half of it would be sort of a participation contribution such that it can address the more pressing needs and then we've also then put the other portion as an incentive to encourage the team to look beyond just the first round and to go further,” he explained.
The bank, he said, has also made arrangements for the performance-based portion of the donation to be redirected to a charity selected by the Black Stars should the team fail to reach the expected stage of the competition.
“We feel that structuring it this way strikes a very fine balance between providing for the immediate needs of the team and at the same time giving them an incentive to look beyond just showing up and striving for the very top prize,” he noted.
Mr. Asomaning concluded by assuring the Black Stars of the bank’s unwavering support ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
“We'd like them to know that Stanbic Ghana is rooting very heavily for them. Those of us who can make it to find our way to New Jersey and Mexico and, I believe, Canada, we will follow them and give them our very best support,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Police arrest 6 women in child trafficking syndicate, rescue 3 victims
15 minutes
-
22 heartbreaking hit-and-run cases in the last decade: A tragic decade on Ghana’s roads
17 minutes
-
Three dead after volcano erupts on Indonesian island
19 minutes
-
Galien Africa opens applications for 6th Prix Galien Africa Awards
22 minutes
-
Former Botswana President Festus Mogae dies aged 86
30 minutes
-
The May 9 dilemma: Celebration in the shadow of tragedy
41 minutes
-
TOR turns to West African crude as revamp efforts deepen
41 minutes
-
Jospong Group, VYNCKE forge landmark waste-to-energy partnership for Africa at IFAT, Germany
49 minutes
-
Awerco Construction threatens legal action over Ministry of Health’s ‘false claims’ on Weija Specialist Children’s hospital
53 minutes
-
Mamprugu Youth Association alleges Police extrajudicial killings in Zuarungu, demands independent inquiry
58 minutes
-
Police arrest suspect linked to armed attack on VIP bus on Walewale–Nasia highway
1 hour
-
Reduce BECE subjects from 10 to 4 to ease stress, save time—Eduwatch’s Kofi Asare
1 hour
-
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaching Victory Day ceasefire
1 hour
-
IGP special operations team arrest 50 suspects in anti-narcotics raid at Madina Market
1 hour
-
South Africa president faces call to resign after court ruling
1 hour