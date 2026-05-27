The Ghana Football Association has taken another significant step towards securing the future of Ghana football after hosting a highly successful engagement session with parents and potential national team players at the Ghana High Commission.

The landmark event, organised in partnership with Coachhene Sports Club, the Ghana High Commission, and Prince Lamona Consult, formed part of the GFA’s strategic vision to identify, develop, and integrate talented UK-born Ghanaian players intoThe the national team setup at an early stage.

With more than 200 attendees present, the programme brought together parents, young footballers, academy representatives, and key stakeholders connected to Ghana football in what proved to be an inspiring and forward-looking session.

The event was expertly moderated by respected BBC presenter and Communications Director of Coachhene Sports Club, George Addo Jnr, whose leadership helped guide meaningful conversations around talent development, identity, and opportunity.

Among the distinguished speakers were Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, Michael Essien, GFA President Kurt Okraku, and Dela Dzebu, mother of Antoine Semenyo.

The session also received support from prominent families connected to Ghana football, including the family of late Ghana international Christian Atsu, represented by Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu and her children, as well as Ahmed Lamptey, father of Tariq Lamptey.

Addressing the gathering, Kurt Okraku highlighted the importance of creating stronger bonds between Ghana and its emerging talents abroad.



“This initiative is about creating opportunities and strengthening the bond between Ghana and its talented young players across the world. We want them to feel connected to the national team from an early age.”



Founder of Coachhene Sports Club, Emmanuel Afranie Jnr, described the initiative as a major milestone in strengthening pathways for young Ghanaian players in the diaspora.

“We are proud to support this important initiative. Our aim is to help identify and guide talented Ghanaian players in the UK and create a clear pathway for them to represent Ghana in the future.”

Black Stars legend Michael Essien also encouraged young players and their families to embrace the opportunities available through the programme.



“There is so much talent here in the UK, and initiatives like this can help young players understand the opportunities available to them through Ghana football.”

GFA Technical Director, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, stressed the importance of long-term planning and structured development systems.

“Talent identification is a key part of building a strong future for Ghana football. Programmes like this allow us to connect with young players early and support their development through the right structures.”

Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson praised the unity and enthusiasm shown throughout the event and reaffirmed the High Commission’s support for the initiative.

“It is encouraging to see families, players, and stakeholders come together in support of Ghana football. This is a positive step towards nurturing the next generation.”



The engagement session served as the curtain raiser for the Ghana talent identification programme, with Category One academy assessments scheduled to continue on Thursday.

The initiative reflects the Ghana Football Association’s broader ambition to strengthen the Black Stars pipeline by connecting with talented young Ghanaian players across the diaspora much earlier in their development journey.

With strong collaboration between the GFA, Coachhene Sports Club, Prince Lamona Consult, and the Ghana High Commission, the future of Ghana football continues to look increasingly bright.

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