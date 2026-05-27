TOR receives one million barrels of ‘Bonga Crude’ for refining operations

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has announced the arrival of approximately 1,000,000 barrels of Bonga Crude Oil aboard the MT Cap Felix as part of its ongoing refinery revitalization and crude processing program.

The crude oil cargo was purchased from Shell and supplied through TOR’s tolling partner, Fujeirah/Triangle Commodities Trading (TCT), under an arrangement aimed at supporting the refinery’s operational recovery and ensuring sustained petroleum product supply to the Ghanaian market.

In a statement, the oil refinery said the receipt of the Bonga Crude marks another significant milestone in TOR’s efforts to restore stable refining activities, improve national energy security, and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Bonga Crude, known for its high-quality low-sulphur characteristics and favourable refining yields, is expected to produce substantial volumes of premium petroleum products including LPG, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, ATK and fuel oil for the domestic and regional markets.

“Management of TOR expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana, regulatory institutions, financial partners, and all stakeholders whose support continues to contribute to the refinery’s operational resurgence”.

TOR further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and the long-term transformation of the refinery into a competitive and commercially sustainable energy hub for Ghana and West Africa.

It concluded that the refinery will continue to engage stakeholders and the public as operations progress.

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