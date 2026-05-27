Dual citizenship: A privilege or a dangerous illusion?

When nations turn against foreigners, who truly protects you?

In today’s dangerous and unpredictable world, the glamour surrounding dual citizenship is rapidly fading. What many once considered a symbol of global freedom, economic success, and international prestige is increasingly becoming a source of uncertainty, suspicion, and vulnerability.

The hard truth is this: when political crises erupt, immigration crackdowns intensify, or xenophobic violence explodes, dual citizens may suddenly discover that they belong nowhere completely.

The recent immigration crackdown under Donald Trump in the United States and the recurring xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa should serve as a serious warning to Africans and the world at large about the hidden dangers behind dual citizenship.

For years, many people pursued second citizenships, believing they were securing safety, opportunity, and global access. Passports became trophies. National identities became travel documents. Allegiance became divided between convenience and survival.

But global events are exposing a painful reality.

When nations feel threatened economically, politically, or socially, foreigners including dual citizens, often become the first targets.

Under Donald Trump’s immigration policies, America witnessed one of the toughest immigration crackdowns in modern history. Travel bans, deportation threats, aggressive border enforcement, and growing anti-immigrant rhetoric created fear among many immigrants and foreign-born residents. Suddenly, people who had lived peacefully for years began questioning whether they truly belonged.

Many dual citizens who proudly carried American passports while maintaining roots elsewhere found themselves trapped in emotional confusion and legal uncertainty. Were they Americans first? Or foreigners under suspicion?

At the same time, South Africa has repeatedly witnessed violent xenophobic attacks against African migrants from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Somalia, and Ethiopia. Businesses owned by foreigners were destroyed. Innocent people were attacked in the streets. Families fled for safety.

These attacks revealed something frightening about nationalism and identity politics: during moments of anger and instability, outsiders are often blamed for unemployment, crime, poverty, and economic hardship.

This is where dual citizenship becomes dangerous.

A dual citizen may proudly hold two passports during times of peace and prosperity, but during conflict or political unrest, both countries may hesitate to fully accept responsibility for that person’s protection.

Who truly owns your loyalty?

Who evacuates you first?

Which country fights for you when diplomatic tensions rise?

And perhaps the most painful question of all is where do you genuinely belong?

History has shown repeatedly that nations prioritize their strategic interests first. Governments protect citizens based on national priorities, political convenience, and security calculations. In moments of chaos, dual citizens may become victims of bureaucratic confusion, divided diplomatic responsibility, or outright suspicion.

A country may question whether your true allegiance lies elsewhere.

Another may see you merely as a temporary convenience holder of citizenship.

In some extreme situations, dual citizens may even become political scapegoats.

The modern world is becoming increasingly hostile toward migration. Across Europe, North America, and parts of Africa, nationalist politics are rising rapidly. Immigration debates are growing more aggressive. Economic hardship is fueling resentment against foreigners. Security fears are reshaping immigration laws.

The message is becoming clearer every day that many nations are slowly retreating into self-protection.

This reality should force serious reflection among Africans aggressively pursuing foreign citizenship without fully understanding the long-term implications.

Dual citizenship certainly has benefits. It allows easier travel, business opportunities, educational access, employment flexibility, and global mobility. For many families, it provides economic security and international exposure.

But beyond those advantages lies a dangerous psychological and political dilemma.

Citizenship is not merely a passport.

Citizenship is identity.

Citizenship is loyalty.

Citizenship is national responsibility.

And when crises emerge, divided identity can become a serious burden.

One painful lesson from recent global events is that no foreign country will ever love an immigrant more than its own native citizens during moments of national crisis. When jobs disappear, economies decline, or political tensions rise, immigrants and foreigners often become convenient targets.

This is exactly what the xenophobic attacks in South Africa demonstrated.

This is exactly what harsh immigration crackdowns in America revealed.

And this is exactly why many dual citizens may one day face dangerous uncertainty.

Africans especially must be careful not to abandon emotional loyalty to their home countries while chasing foreign validation abroad. The dream of holding multiple citizenships should never blind people to the harsh realities of global politics.

A passport alone cannot guarantee acceptance.

A second nationality cannot automatically guarantee protection.

And dual citizenship cannot always prevent discrimination, deportation, suspicion, or rejection.

The world is changing rapidly.

Nationalism is rising.

Borders are tightening.

Governments are becoming more protective of their own people.

The critical question every dual citizen must ask is this:

When the world becomes unstable and nations begin choosing sides, who will truly stand for you?

WHO CARES FOR DUAL CITIZENS?

Think about it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.