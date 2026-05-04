Dutch FA wins dual citizenship eligibility case

Audio By Carbonatix
A court in the Netherlands has dismissed NAC Breda's legal challenge to replay a league fixture due to the ineligibility of an opposition player, avoiding more than 130 Eredivisie matches potentially being scrutinised.
NAC were contesting their 6-0 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles on 15 March, arguing that defender Dean James was ineligible to play after obtaining Indonesian citizenship in March 2025 in order to represent the Asian nation at the international level.
Dual citizenship is restricted in the Netherlands, meaning players previously registered as Dutch nationals may become non-EU foreign players after switching allegiance, which would require them to obtain a work permit before resuming their professional career.
On Monday, a court in Utrecht sided with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) which had refused to approve a replay.
The KNVB argued that while James was technically ineligible, neither the club nor the authorities were aware of the implications of his nationality switch.
Had the decision gone in NAC's favour, the KNVB said more than 200 matches across the top two tiers of Dutch football could have been open to similar legal challenges, including 133 in the Eredivisie.
"It's never pleasant to find ourselves in court against one of our clubs. The court ruled that the league board acted diligently and in accordance with the applicable rules," KNVB told Reuters.
"NAC Breda raised an important issue, which we were fortunately able to resolve quickly through a great deal of joint effort. That is important for the present and for the future."
NAC Breda are 17th in the Eredivisie, six points from safety with two matches remaining.
Latest Stories
-
Asutifi North targets zero exam malpractice in BECE – DCE
18 minutes
-
Atebubu-Amantin MP warns gov’t over food glut, dumsor crisis
22 minutes
-
We are living on borrowed time – Oppong Nkrumah
27 minutes
-
ECG invests GH¢1.11bn in Ashanti power upgrades to address supply fluctuations
31 minutes
-
Greater Accra REGSEC begins demolition of illegal structures at Sakumo Ramsar site
34 minutes
-
Ghana High Commission invites global investors to Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026
37 minutes
-
BoG’s financial position raises concerns over policy credibility – Dr Hene Aku Kwapong
40 minutes
-
Ghana borrows GH¢20.48bn from Treasury bill auctions in April 2026
43 minutes
-
Seven teachers arrested over BECE infractions
48 minutes
-
World Bank launches strategy to transform West, Central Africa’s health systems
50 minutes
-
Gold trading losses must be minimised – Joe Jackson
52 minutes
-
Police investigate alleged murder of couple at Saki
57 minutes
-
Voluntary HIV testing urged in Kadjebi
1 hour
-
Two cocoa PCs arrested for allegedly short-changing farmers
1 hour
-
Killing in Nkwanta South sparks fresh alarm as Oti Minister vows crackdown
1 hour