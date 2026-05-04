Dutch FA wins dual citizenship eligibility case

Dean James has made 25 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, including playing 75 minutes against NAC Breda in March

A court in the Netherlands has dismissed NAC Breda's legal challenge to replay a league fixture due to the ineligibility of an opposition player, avoiding more than 130 Eredivisie matches potentially being scrutinised.

NAC were contesting their 6-0 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles on 15 March, arguing that defender Dean James was ineligible to play after obtaining Indonesian citizenship in March 2025 in order to represent the Asian nation at the international level.

Dual citizenship is restricted in the Netherlands, meaning players previously registered as Dutch nationals may become non-EU foreign players after switching allegiance, which would require them to obtain a work permit before resuming their professional career.

On Monday, a court in Utrecht sided with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) which had refused to approve a replay.

The KNVB argued that while James was technically ineligible, neither the club nor the authorities were aware of the implications of his nationality switch.

Had the decision gone in NAC's favour, the KNVB said more than 200 matches across the top two tiers of Dutch football could have been open to similar legal challenges, including 133 in the Eredivisie.

"It's never pleasant to find ourselves in court against one of our clubs. The court ruled that the league board acted diligently and in accordance with the applicable rules," KNVB told Reuters.

"NAC Breda raised an important issue, which we were fortunately able to resolve quickly through a great deal of joint effort. That is important for the present and for the future."

NAC Breda are 17th in the Eredivisie, six points from safety with two matches remaining.

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