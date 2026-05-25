How many V8 cars equal one PET-CT Scanner — And why does Ghana still not have enough PET imaging capacity?

In many developing countries, government spending priorities often spark public debate. In Ghana, one important question continues to arise in the healthcare sector: why is access to advanced diagnostic technology, such as PET-CT scanning, still extremely limited despite increasing cancer cases and years of promises to improve healthcare infrastructure?

A modern PET-CT scanner — one of the world’s most important cancer diagnostic machines — costs approximately between $1 million and $1.9 million USD when purchased new and fully installed. This amount is equivalent to the cost of roughly 15 to 25 luxury V8 vehicles, depending on the vehicle model and specifications.

That comparison alone should force national reflection.

A convoy of V8 vehicles may transport politicians, officials, or dignitaries for a few years. A PET-CT scanner, however, can save thousands of lives through early cancer detection and accurate treatment planning.

The Growing Cancer Crisis

Cancer is no longer a rare disease in Ghana. Cases of breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and colorectal cancer continue to rise. Yet many Ghanaian patients are diagnosed only at advanced stages because hospitals lack the advanced imaging tools needed for early detection.

PET-CT technology combines Positron Emission Tomography with Computed Tomography to detect abnormal metabolic activity in the body before physical tumours become fully visible. In modern medicine, it is considered one of the most effective tools for:

 cancer detection,

 cancer staging,

 monitoring treatment response,

 and identifying cancer recurrence.

Without sufficient PET imaging capacity locally, many patients must travel abroad to countries such as India, South Africa, or Turkey for diagnosis and treatment. Families often sell property, organise public fundraising campaigns, or depend on government sponsorships to afford overseas medical care.

The Cost Argument No Longer Holds

One of the most common reasons given for the absence of advanced medical equipment in many African countries is cost. But when compared to other national expenditures, the argument becomes difficult to defend.

If a single new PET-CT scanner equals approximately 20 V8 vehicles, then the real question becomes:

Is the issue truly affordability, or is it a national priority?

Governments across Africa routinely procure fleets of luxury vehicles for state institutions, ministries, and political offices. Yet hospitals continue to struggle with outdated equipment, delayed diagnoses, and insufficient cancer care infrastructure.

The cost of one PET-CT machine may appear high initially, but the long-term benefits are enormous:

 reduced medical tourism,

 improved survival rates,

 local specialist training,

 healthcare job creation,

 and revenue generation from regional patients seeking treatment.

Why Ghana Needs More PET Imaging Facilities

For a country positioning itself as a leader in West Africa, an advanced healthcare infrastructure should be part of national development planning. PET-CT scanners are no longer luxury medical devices reserved only for wealthy nations. They are becoming essential tools in modern healthcare systems.

A properly functioning PET-CT centre in Ghana could:

 diagnose thousands of patients annually,

 support radiation therapy planning,

 improve cancer survival outcomes,

 and reduce the burden on families forced to seek care abroad.

It would also strengthen Ghana’s medical reputation across West Africa and potentially attract patients from neighbouring countries.

Leadership and National Responsibility

Healthcare investment reflects the priorities of leadership. Roads, vehicles, offices, and political projects may be visible symbols of development, but healthcare infrastructure directly affects citizens' survival and quality of life.

The reality is simple:

One PET-CT scanner may cost as much as a fleet of V8 vehicles, but its value to society is immeasurably greater.

As cancer cases rise and healthcare demands increase, Ghana faces a critical decision: continue depending on foreign medical systems or invest boldly in the technologies that can save lives at home.

The question is no longer whether Ghana can afford a PET-CT scanner.

The real question is whether Ghana can continue to afford not having enough of them.

How Many V8 Cars Equal One PET-CT Scanner — And Why Does Ghana Still Not Have Enough PET Imaging Capacity?

In many developing countries, government spending priorities often spark public debate. In Ghana, one important question continues to arise in the healthcare sector: why is access to advanced diagnostic technology, such as PET-CT scanning, still extremely limited despite increasing cancer cases and years of promises to improve healthcare infrastructure?

A modern PET-CT scanner — one of the world’s most important cancer diagnostic machines — costs approximately between $1 million and $1.9 million USD when purchased new and fully installed. This amount is equivalent to the cost of roughly 15 to 25 luxury V8 vehicles, depending on the vehicle model and specifications.

That comparison alone should force national reflection.

A convoy of V8 vehicles may transport politicians, officials, or dignitaries for a few years. A PET-CT scanner, however, can save thousands of lives through early cancer detection and accurate treatment planning.



The question is no longer whether Ghana can afford a PET-CT scanner.

The real question is whether Ghana can continue to afford not having enough of them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.