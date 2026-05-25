Specialist links rising kidney disease cases among children to toxic pollutants, heavy metals

The Head of the Paediatric Nephrology Unit at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr. Beatrice Nyann, has raised concern over the growing number of children diagnosed with kidney disease, warning that environmental pollution and delayed diagnosis are contributing to an emerging public health crisis.

According to her, exposure to toxic pollutants and heavy metals, particularly from illegal mining activities, may be driving the rise in chronic kidney disease and kidney failure cases among children.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ Stephen Aryeetey-Mensah, Dr Nyann said many children are taken to the hospital only after the disease has progressed to advanced stages, limiting treatment options and increasing the risk of severe complications.

“It’s not hearsay; it is not rumor-mongering. There is clear evidence and data to suggest that there is a direct link between kidney disease and these heavy metals,” she said.

“It does not matter whether you live close to the mining area or not. We are consuming products from all these places. Mercury, for example, accumulates significantly in fish and polluted water bodies.”

Dr. Nyann revealed that doctors are increasingly recording severe congenital kidney abnormalities affecting both kidneys, unlike in the past when such conditions were often limited to one side.

“Even in this clinic, I can say that, probably about 40 percent, though I still need to verify the statistics, we are increasingly seeing kidney anomalies that we did not use to see before. Now it affects both sides. It is becoming far too common,” she said.

She added that many of the affected children are from Accra.

The specialist advised parents and caregivers to seek immediate medical attention if children develop symptoms such as swelling of the face, feet, or abdomen; reduced urine output; blood in urine; persistent fatigue; or unexplained high blood pressure.

Ghana has lost an estimated 4,726 hectares of land to illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, with environmental experts warning about increasing contamination of water bodies and the long-term risks to public health.

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