From waste to wealth: My experience at Higher Life Academy

A simple question — what do you see when you look at plastic waste scattered in our environment — quickly turned into one of the most engaging conversations I have had with young people.

In Ghana, plastic waste continues to pose a serious environmental challenge, contributing to blocked drains, flooding, and sanitation concerns across communities. Yet, in the middle of this challenge, I recently saw something different — possibility.

I had the privilege of engaging students at Higher Life Academy on the theme “From Waste to Wealth — Young Ideas for a Green Future.” The session also marked my first speaking engagement beyond the pilot phase of the BotaeX Initiative, making it a deeply personal milestone for me.

During our discussion, we focused on one key idea: waste is not the end of a product’s life — it can be the beginning of something new. We explored practical approaches to recycling plastic and paper waste, and how these everyday materials can be transformed into useful and even income-generating products.

What struck me most was how quickly the students connected with the idea. They moved from questions to solutions, thinking creatively about how recycling could be applied in their own communities and schools.

One student summed it up in a way that stayed with me: “We always see plastic as dirt, but today I realise it can actually become something useful if we think differently.”

Some of the ideas shared included collecting plastic waste for recycling into reusable materials, and reusing paper waste for creative school-based projects and small-scale production ideas. The simplicity of their thinking, combined with their enthusiasm, was powerful.

According to environmental data, Ghana generates thousands of tonnes of plastic waste annually, with only a small fraction properly recycled — leaving much of it to end up in drains, water bodies, and open dumps. This reality makes the urgency for innovative, youth-driven solutions even more important.

What encouraged me most was not just the ideas themselves, but the passion behind them. The students were not passive listeners — they were active problem-solvers, eager to connect environmental challenges to real action in their communities.

For me, the experience reinforced a simple but important truth: sustainability will not be driven by awareness alone. It will be driven by mindset change, creativity, and the willingness of young people to act.

The BotaeX Initiative itself was born from a powerful experience I had in the summer of 2025 during the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), hosted by the U.S. Department of State, under the theme “Advancing Economic Prosperity: Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development.” That experience reshaped how I think about innovation, youth empowerment, and community-driven solutions.

It reminded me that change doesn’t start in boardrooms — it starts in classrooms. These young minds won’t just be learning business skills; they’ll be learning to spot real-world problems in their communities and craft sustainable, tech-driven solutions that create impact.

I left Higher Life Academy even more convinced that the future of environmental action and innovation in Ghana will be driven by young people who are ready to turn ideas into action — and waste into opportunity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.