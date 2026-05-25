GoldBod seals refinery partnership with Royal Ghana Gold Limited

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has signed a landmark refinery agreement with Royal Ghana Gold Limited in a major step towards Ghana’s mineral value addition agenda.

Under the agreement, GoldBod will supply up to one metric tonne of gold every week for local refining, reinforcing government’s vision of ensuring that Ghana derives maximum value from its mineral resources before export.

The deal marks GoldBod’s second refinery partnership in 2026, following an earlier agreement with Gold Coast Refinery.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to ensuring that by 2030, all mineral resources mined in Ghana will be refined locally before export.

According to him, the agreement is expected to help Ghana retain refining fees, recover valuable by-products, create jobs and strengthen the country’s position as a leading gold refining hub in Africa.

The Bank of Ghana and Royal Ghana Gold Limited also pledged their support towards advancing Ghana’s industrialisation and economic transformation agenda.

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