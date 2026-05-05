GoldBod Jewellery opens nationwide partnership drive for sales agents and franchise owners

GoldBod Jewellery Limited has announced a nationwide partnership initiative inviting ambitious individuals and organisations to join the company as Sales Agents, Franchise Owners and Strategic Partners as part of its expansion agenda.

In a statement issued on May 5, the company said the initiative forms a key component of its aggressive nationwide expansion strategy aimed at making premium, authentically Ghanaian gold jewellery accessible to people across the country.

According to the company, selected partners will benefit from strong brand support, direct access to high-quality jewellery products, comprehensive training and opportunities to grow alongside what it described as a trusted and rapidly expanding name in Ghana’s jewellery industry.

GoldBod Jewellery explained that the partnership programme is intended to create mutually beneficial relationships with entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to expand within the luxury and retail jewellery market.

The company noted that it is focused on building strong partnerships that deliver shared value while extending the reach of premium Ghanaian gold jewellery.

The company encouraged interested individuals and organisations to take advantage of the opportunity, stressing that the initiative reflects its broader commitment to expanding access to quality locally made gold jewellery while strengthening its presence across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.