GoldBod-funded rehabilitation to boost water supply in Western, Central regions as GWL MD inspects treatment plants

Audio By Carbonatix
The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, has inspected three water treatment plants earmarked for rehabilitation under a GH¢8.4 million project funded by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to improve water supply in the Western and Central regions.
The inspection formed part of efforts to assess the operational condition of the facilities ahead of the commencement of rehabilitation works.
The project is expected to enhance the efficiency of the treatment plants, strengthen water production capacity and improve the reliability of water supply to thousands of residents in the beneficiary regions.
The rehabilitation initiative is aimed at addressing operational challenges affecting the facilities while improving service delivery as part of broader efforts to ensure sustainable access to safe drinking water.
The investment is also expected to enhance the resilience of the water infrastructure and support Ghana Water Limited's ongoing operational improvement programme.
During the visit, Mr Mutawakilu assessed the state of the facilities and reviewed the scope of the planned rehabilitation works.
The inspection also provided an opportunity to engage technical personnel on measures required to improve plant performance and ensure the successful execution of the project.
The GH¢8.4 million GoldBod-funded intervention reinforces efforts to modernise critical water infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and expand access to reliable water supply across the Western and Central regions while supporting Ghana Water Limited's commitment to delivering quality water services to consumers.
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