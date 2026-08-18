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GoldBod ‘Losses’: We’re not ignorant, we know our job – Afenyo-Markin

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  18 August 2026 11:48am
Alexander Afenyo-Markin
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Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin has rejected suggestions that the Minority lacks the capacity to scrutinise the financial performance and operations of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Speaking at a Minority press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the opposition would continue to examine GoldBod’s management of public resources and demand accountability from the institution.

“We’re not ignorant; we know our job,” he said.

His comments follow a public exchange with GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi over claims about the institution’s financial performance.

Mr Gyamfi has dismissed allegations that GoldBod recorded losses, describing the claims as a “blatant lie” and attributing them to what he called Mr Afenyo-Markin’s “hallucinatory imagination”.

According to Mr Gyamfi, GoldBod’s audited 2025 financial statements show an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, however, maintained that the Minority had a responsibility to scrutinise GoldBod’s operations and raise questions about the management of Ghana’s gold resources, regardless of the figures presented by the institution.

He stressed that the Minority’s objective was not to engage GoldBod officials in personal attacks or insults, but to ensure that public institutions were accountable to Ghanaians.

“We are here to hold their feet to the fire and make them accountable and not trade insults,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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