Tamale: Police seize large Tramadol stockpile, arrest suspect

Police in Ghana’s Northern Region have arrested a 33-year-old suspected drug dealer in an anti-drug operation at Zujung in the Tamale Metropolis, recovering large quantities of Tramadol and other controlled substances.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Manan, was picked up on Friday during what police described as a routine operation aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in the area.

According to a press release from the Public Relations Unit of the Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, the arrest followed intelligence indicating the suspect’s alleged involvement in drug peddling activities.

Chief Inspector Abu Issahaku led the operation, which targeted Zujung, a suburb of Tamale, at about 1515 hours, where officers moved in and arrested the suspect, who is believed to have been operating from an over-the-counter chemical shop.

“A search conducted at the suspect’s shop and residence led to the retrieval of several exhibits, including 32 boxes of 50mg Tramadol and one box of 250mg Tramadol,” the statement said.

Police also recovered one sachet of 120mg Royal Tramadol, one sachet of 100mg Tramadol, nine boxes of 32mg Astradol-P, and 24 bottles of Koffex during the search.

The statement added that the exhibits, together with the suspect, have been handed over to the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting in investigations while efforts are underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify possible accomplices linked to the illicit trade,” it said.

Authorities say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks operating within the Tamale Metropolis and surrounding communities.

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