Tamale police arrest suspect with large quantities of drugs

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in the Northern Region have arrested a man suspected of dealing in illegal drugs after seizing large quantities of Tramadol in Tamale.
The 33-year-old suspect, Abdul Manan, was detained on Friday 23 May during an anti-drug operation in the suburb of Zujung, according to police.
The operation was carried out by the Regional Special Operations Team, known as Red Maria, led by Chief Inspector Abu Issahaku. Officers targeted people suspected of selling and distributing illicit drugs in the area.
Police say they acted based on intelligence, and Manan, an over-the-counter chemical shop owner, was arrested.
Police said a search of his shop and home led to the recovery of 32 boxes of 50mg Tramadol, one box of 250mg Tramadol, one sachet of 120mg Royal Tramadol, one sachet of 100mg Tramadol, nine boxes of 32mg Astradol-P and 24 bottles of Koffex.
The suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit for investigation.
Police say Mr Manan is in custody and assisting with investigations, adding that officers are working to establish the source of the drugs and identify possible accomplices.
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