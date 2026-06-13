Partey’s visa denial will not break our spirit – Kofi Adams tells detractors

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence that the Black Stars will overcome the setback arising from Thomas Partey's visa denial and channel the disappointment into a stronger performance when Ghana opens its FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama on Wednesday, June 17.

Speaking on TV3 on Friday, June 12, Mr Adams said the mood in the Black Stars camp in Boston, United States, remained positive and focused despite the uncertainty surrounding the availability of one of the team's most influential players.

The minister indicated that rather than weakening the squad, the development had served as an additional source of motivation for the players as they prepare for one of the biggest matches of their careers.

"I think the camp is really very, very positive," Mr Adams said.

The Sports Minister's comments come amid growing controversy following Canada's refusal to grant Partey a visa for Ghana's opening Group H encounter, citing ongoing criminal proceedings involving the midfielder in the United Kingdom.

Team determined to respond

While acknowledging the significance of Partey's potential absence, Mr Adams insisted that the Black Stars possessed the quality, depth and determination to overcome the challenge.

He suggested that any attempt to prevent the midfielder from participating in the opening game would only strengthen the resolve of the entire squad.

"No matter which countries are teaming together to do what, attempting to stop Thomas from partaking in the first game or whatever, to whose advantage or whatever, we don't know. Ghana's Black Stars will rise. We will shine everywhere like the way we have always done," he stated.

The minister's remarks reflected growing confidence within Ghana's camp that the team can still secure a positive result against Panama despite the disruption caused by the visa controversy.

Mr Adams emphasised that the absence of a key player often creates opportunities for others to rise to the occasion, adding that the current situation had challenged every member of the squad to assume greater responsibility.

According to him, the players had embraced the challenge and were determined to prove that Ghana's World Cup ambitions do not depend on any single individual.

The comments suggest that the technical team is working to ensure that the psychological impact of the controversy does not affect preparations for the crucial opening fixture.

Football analysts have noted that while Partey's experience, leadership and midfield presence would be difficult to replace, Ghana's squad includes several talented players capable of stepping into bigger roles when called upon.

The Panama encounter is expected to play a significant role in shaping Ghana's prospects of progressing from the group stage.

A positive result would place the Black Stars in a strong position ahead of their subsequent matches and help shift attention away from the off-field controversy that has dominated headlines in recent days.

Mr Adams expressed optimism that Ghanaians would witness a spirited response from the team when they take to the field.

"And you just wait and see what will happen come 17th, Wednesday," he added.

The Sports Minister's comments are likely to resonate with supporters who have expressed disappointment over the visa dispute but remain hopeful that the Black Stars can make a strong start to their World Cup journey.

The team has been training at its base in Boston ahead of the tournament, with officials maintaining that preparations have continued smoothly despite the uncertainty surrounding Partey's participation.

As Ghana counts down to its opening fixture, attention is increasingly turning from the visa controversy to the challenge on the pitch, where the Black Stars will seek to demonstrate the resilience and fighting spirit that have characterised many of the nation's memorable World Cup campaigns.

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