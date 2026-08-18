US$3.5bn fresh investment shows renewed confidence in Ghana’s oil sector – Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, says fresh investment commitments in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector demonstrate renewed confidence in the country’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary celebration of the Petroleum Commission, Mr Jinapor said partners in the Jubilee and TEN fields had committed approximately US$2 billion towards further development, including the drilling of at least 10 new wells.

He also disclosed that partners in the Offshore Cape Three Points project, comprising Eni, Vitol and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), had pledged approximately US$1.5 billion to increase gas production, develop the Eban-Akoma discoveries and pursue new exploration activities.

“These investments are votes of confidence in Ghana’s petroleum future,” he said.

Mr Jinapor said government would continue to pursue policies that provide certainty for investors while protecting the national interest and ensuring that petroleum resources contribute to jobs, industrialisation, energy security and long-term economic development.

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