FIFA issues disclaimer after Canada denies Thomas Partey entry

Ghana's preparations for its opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered a major setback after FIFA confirmed that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey will be unable to travel to Canada for the country's first Group H encounter against Panama following the rejection of his visa application by Canadian authorities.

The development means the influential midfielder will miss Ghana's highly anticipated tournament opener scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, in Canada, depriving the Black Stars of one of their most experienced and influential players at a crucial stage of the competition.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 12, FIFA confirmed the player's inability to travel from Ghana's training base in Boston, United States, where the national team has been camping ahead of the tournament.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” the world football governing body stated.

FIFA was quick to clarify that it plays no role in immigration decisions taken by host countries, stressing that the authority to grant or deny entry visas remains solely within the jurisdiction of national governments.

“FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid growing debate among football supporters and observers over the circumstances surrounding the decision, particularly given the significance of the player to Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Major blow for Black Stars

Partey's absence is expected to be keenly felt by the Black Stars technical team as they prepare for what many analysts consider a pivotal opening fixture.

The experienced midfielder has long been regarded as the heartbeat of Ghana's midfield, bringing leadership, tactical discipline and international experience to the squad.

Having featured prominently during Ghana's qualification campaign, Partey was expected to play a central role in the team's quest to advance beyond the group stage.

His inability to join the squad in Canada now raises questions about possible adjustments to the team's midfield setup ahead of the Panama encounter.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the first World Cup to be staged across three countries.

While the arrangement has been celebrated as a historic milestone for global football, the tournament's multi-country format has also introduced complex travel and immigration requirements for teams, officials, media personnel and supporters moving between host nations.

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