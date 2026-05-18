Homeless Ghanaian in Canada notorious for ‘shit-bombing’ re-arrested over alleged sexual assault

A Ghanaian man in Canada who became widely known after a disturbing series of faeces attacks in Toronto several years ago has been arrested again over alleged sexual assault incidents, the New York Post has reported.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Opoku, 30, was reportedly arrested on May 12 and charged with two counts of sexual assault and indecent exposure following separate incidents reported in Toronto earlier this month.

Reports suggest the first incident occurred on May 9 when a group of women were walking along a sidewalk and were approached by the suspect.

Investigators alleged that Opoku made sexual advances toward one of the women and grabbed her forearm before allegedly sexually assaulting her and fleeing the scene.

Police said a second incident happened the following day when the suspect allegedly followed a woman into a commercial office building and approached her from behind before sexually assaulting her and escaping.

Authorities indicated that neither of the victims knew the suspect and no physical injuries were reported.

Court records cited by local Canadian media confirmed that the suspect is the same individual who gained notoriety in 2019 over a bizarre string of attacks in which buckets containing faeces were allegedly thrown at unsuspecting victims across Toronto.

The incidents, which shocked residents and attracted international attention at the time, reportedly involved five victims over a four-day period, including women, a man and a child.

The attacks earned widespread media coverage due to their disturbing nature and later inspired a 2024 independent film titled “The Pee Pee Poo Poo Man.”

One of the incidents reportedly occurred near the University of Toronto around midnight when a woman was drenched with what police described as liquid human waste.

Days later, another attack took place inside the university’s John P. Robarts Library, where two people studying at a table were allegedly targeted with a bucket of excrement.

Reacting to the incidents at the time, police Constable David Hopkinson described the attacks as deeply disturbing.

“A young girl had a bucket of waste, faeces, dumped on her,” he said. “I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting.”

Following his arrest in 2019, Opoku was charged with multiple counts of assault with a weapon and mischief interfering with property.

His lawyer reportedly argued in court that he was suffering from mental health challenges. He was later released on bail after spending about three weeks in custody.

Canadian media reports indicated that details regarding the final outcome of that earlier case remain unclear.

The latest allegations have once again revived public discussion in Toronto over mental health, homelessness and public safety concerns, particularly following the bizarre nature of the earlier incidents that left many residents alarmed.

Police investigations into the new allegations are ongoing.

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