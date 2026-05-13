Bawumia condemns alleged intimidation of NPP supporters

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress administration of undermining democracy and free speech through what he described as the intimidation and harassment of members of the New Patriotic Party.
In a statement issued in Accra on Wednesday, May 13, the former Vice President of Ghana expressed concern over what he called “endless assault” on the rights of NPP officers, activists and supporters across the country since the NDC government assumed office on January 7, 2025.
According to him, arrests, detentions and strict bail conditions imposed on some party members represented a worrying trend that threatened Ghana’s democratic credentials.
Dr Bawumia cited the arrest and detention of social media commentator David Essandoh, as well as the decision to place NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye in custody,y as examples of what he termed politically motivated intimidation.
“These actions undermine free speech and are setting Ghana’s democracy backwards,” he stated.
He further alleged an “unholy collaboration between the Executive, State investigative agencies, and some elements within the judiciary” aimed at silencing members of the NPP.
The NPP flagbearer also warned that state officials involved in what he described as abuse of power would eventually be held accountable.
“I therefore serve notice to officers of the State who are active participants in this unholy enterprise that the day of accountability will come, and the abuse of State power will be accounted for,” he declared.
Dr Bawumia urged supporters of the NPP across the country to remain resolute despite what he described as intimidation from the government.
“We fought hard for this democracy, and as a party, we cannot surrender it to intimidation from those who possess temporary power today,” he said, while encouraging party faithful to continue holding the government accountable to its promises through lawful and democratic means.
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