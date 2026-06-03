Peabo Bryson, R&B singer behind Beauty and the Beast, dies aged 75

R&B singer Peabo Bryson, best known for his voice on Disney classics like A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast, has died aged 75.

He died Tuesday evening surrounded by family and loved ones, his family said in a statement.

A cause of death has not been released publicly, but Bryson suffered a stroke over the weekend and had been receiving medical care.

The veteran R&B singer was the voice behind hits that spanned from the 1970s to 2010s, including Feel the Fire, I'm So Into You, Can You Stop the Rain, If Ever You're In My Arms Again and Reaching for the Sky.

"For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments," his family said in the statement.

"His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song," they continued.

Bryson won two Grammy Awards - in 1992 and 1993 - for two duet performances that went on to define a generation of Disney films: Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion in the title track of the film with the same name, and A Whole New World with Regina Belle in the film Aladdin.

"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," his family shared. "His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

Bryson recently performed at a concert with Jeffrey Osborne in Georgia, the US, in May.

He was set to perform several shows for his Golden Touch tour later this year, in celebration of his five decades in the music industry.

Back in April, Bryson celebrated his 75th birthday and shared photos of his celebration with his family and friends on social media.

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