Celine Dion ‘heartbroken’ by death of Beauty and the Beast singer Peabo Bryson

Celine Dion has said she is "heartbroken" by the death of R&B singer Peabo Bryson, with whom she sang the hit theme from 1991 Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

"His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance," Dion said.

The pair won a Grammy Award for their duet on the beloved movie's title song, and Bryson repeated that feat the following year for his performance of another classic Disney theme, A Whole New World from Aladdin with Regina Belle.

Bryson died at the age of 75 on Tuesday surrounded by family and loved ones, his family said.

A cause of death has not been released publicly, but Bryson suffered a stroke over the weekend and had been receiving medical care.

The veteran R&B singer was the voice behind hits that spanned from the 1970s to 2010s, including Feel the Fire, I'm So Into You, Can You Stop the Rain, If Ever You're In My Arms Again and Reaching for the Sky.

Bryson helped launch Dion to stardom, with Beauty and the Beast earning the Canadian singer her first US and UK top 10 hit.

"He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast," her tribute said.

"He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English.

"He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed...

"My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo."

Bryson also collaborated with Roberta Flack on recordings including 1983 hit single Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.

In a statement, his family said: "For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments.

"His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.

"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," his family shared. "His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

Bryson recently performed in a concert with Jeffrey Osborne in the US state of Georgia in May.

He was set to perform several shows for his Golden Touch tour later this year, in celebration of his five decades in the music industry.

Back in April, Bryson celebrated his 75th birthday and shared photos of his celebration with his family and friends on social media.

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