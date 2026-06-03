Any attempt to promote same-sex relations threatens society’s foundation – Chief Imam’s Spokesperson

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has warned that any attempt to promote same-sex relations amounts to an attack on the very foundation of society.

The Islamic cleric insists that Ghana has already reached a clear national consensus on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

His comments come amid renewed debate over the future of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

It follows President John Mahama’s recent remarks during an interview at Chatham House in London, and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's comments suggesting that both sides of Parliament may have to review the legislation before it proceeds.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, Sheikh Shaibu said it was disappointing that the country appeared to be reopening discussions on a matter he believes has already been extensively debated and settled.

“I think that, as a nation, there is no question regarding our unanimity regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. It’s clear both parties have expressed their positions, stakeholders, including religious bodies, have also stated their positions, and the parliament under the former government, and even the present one, have all debated this issue.”

According to him, the legislation had already passed through Parliament and only required presidential assent before procedural challenges prevented it from reaching the desk of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“What I know is that at least procedurally, parliament had passed the bill earlier on; it only needed the presidential ascent, which, by certain legal processes, failed to reach the table of the president, and so the former president did not sign.”

He said he had expected the current Parliament to expedite the process and forward the bill to President Mahama in line with what he described as the President’s earlier commitment to sign it.

“So I thought that this one was going to be just a pass through for us to quicken the pace and get it on the table of the current president, so in accordance with his promise that he will append his signature.”

Sheikh Shaibu expressed concern about the emerging divisions between the Majority and Minority over the legislation, arguing that the issue should not be reduced to partisan politics.

“So, for us to come here, where we do not know where we are facing the minority taking a position, the majority taking the position. For me, it’s disappointing to say the least, and I hope that we will not politicise this matter.”

He maintained that his opposition to LGBTQ+ practices is rooted in what he sees as the central role of the family in society.

“LGBT in whatever form it takes, it is an attack on the family institution, which is a secret unit of society.”

He continued: “That’s why every human being is born into a family made up of a male and a female, who give birth to children, and from which progenies are produced, and so any attempt to promote same sex, in my view, is to say we are attacking the very foundation of society.”

The Islamic scholar said Ghana’s cultural and religious values have produced a broad national consensus on the issue.

“As a people of culture, people of faith, people of religion, as our nation, we are unanimous on how evil this matter is.”

He concluded by reiterating his disappointment with the current political debate surrounding the bill.

“To turn it into a kind of political debate now between the majority and this thing, for me to say the least, is very disappointing.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.