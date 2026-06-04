Minority demands original 2024 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill be sent to Mahama for assent

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill) passed by the 8th Parliament in 2024 to be reintroduced in its original form and transmitted to President John Dramani Mahama for assent.

In a press statement issued on June 4, Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin reiterated the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) unwavering opposition to LGBTQ+ practices and accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of abandoning the position it strongly championed while in opposition.

According to the Minority, the 2024 Bill was passed unanimously by the 8th Parliament after extensive debate because it reflected the cultural, religious and moral values of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians.

"The Minority Caucus holds that the Bill passed in 2024 by the 8th Parliament, which President John Dramani Mahama pledged to assent to, must be passed in its original state and transmitted for presidential assent. That is the aspiration of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians," Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.

The Minority argued that the NDC had previously resisted attempts to amend the Bill and had criticised the former administration for delays in transmitting it for presidential assent. They contended that the ruling party's decision to support a revised version containing 31 amendments represents a significant departure from its earlier stance.

The Caucus described the amended Bill as a "fundamental breach of faith" with Ghanaians, accusing the NDC of political inconsistency and insincerity on the issue.

"The NDC's unanimous vote in support of the 2024 Bill was therefore not an act of goodwill but a calculated political statement of convenience and deceit," the Minority Leader said.

The Minority further pointed to what it described as conflicting positions within the government following the passage of the amended Bill.

It cited comments by President Mahama questioning whether Parliament had the required quorum to pass the legislation, calls by Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for the Bill to be reconsidered, and reported disagreements from the Majority leadership.

According to the Minority, these developments suggest an attempt by the government to delay the Bill's enactment while managing the political implications of shifting from a position it vigorously defended in opposition.

The Caucus also cited remarks by President Mahama during a recent engagement at Chatham House in London, in which he reportedly said his administration was not rushing to have the Bill become law.

The Minority maintained that public support for the values embodied in the 2024 legislation remains strong and insisted that the central issue is whether the NDC will honour commitments it made to Ghanaians before assuming office.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill remains one of the most debated pieces of legislation in Ghana, with proponents arguing it protects the country's cultural and family values, while critics continue to raise concerns about its implications for human rights and constitutional freedoms.

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