Anti-LGBTQ+ bill could be used to oppress rather than protect values – Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has cautioned that Ghana’s amended anti-LGBTQ+ legislation could still be exploited as a tool for oppression, despite changes introduced during parliamentary consideration.

Parliament has been directed to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, following renewed discussions by the leadership of the House aimed at building a broader consensus on the controversial legislation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, June 2, called for further engagement with both the Majority and Minority leadership after concerns emerged over the process that led to the passage of the bill.

Speaking on Newsfile, Kofi Bentil argued that while recent revisions may have softened certain provisions of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, the law still carries risks of misuse in enforcement.

“Those amendments basically water the thing down to nothing,” he said. “But what it leaves is a sufficient tool for people to use to oppress others.”

Mr Bentil suggested that the legislation, in its current form, may not effectively prevent the conduct it seeks to regulate, but could instead expose individuals to rights violations and selective enforcement.

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