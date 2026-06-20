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Almost nobody wants to enforce rules in our schools – Kofi Bentil

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 June 2026 8:52am
Kofi Bentil
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Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has expressed concern about the growing difficulties school authorities face in maintaining discipline.

He warned that many school heads are becoming reluctant to enforce regulations due to the pressures of the role.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, during discussions on student safety and discipline within Ghana’s educational system, Mr Bentil said school administrators are increasingly operating under stressful conditions that make it difficult to uphold discipline and order in educational institutions.

According to him, the current environment has created a situation where some school heads feel discouraged from taking firm decisions against misconduct for fear of facing backlash or undue pressure.

He argued that the challenge has contributed to a weakening of discipline enforcement in some schools.

“Now heads of schools are running away because of stress and almost nobody wants to enforce the rules,” Mr Bentil stated, stressing the need for stakeholders to support school authorities in maintaining standards and ensuring the safety of students.

His comments come amid renewed national discussions on student behaviour, school security and disciplinary measures following several recent incidents in educational institutions, which have sparked calls for a review of existing policies and stronger support systems for school administrators.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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