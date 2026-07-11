Sanitation is engineering, it cannot be impossible to clean Accra – Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has argued that Ghana's sanitation crisis is not a financial problem but an engineering and leadership challenge that requires deliberate planning, innovation and accountability.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, July 11, Mr Bentil said the persistent filth in Accra reflects the failure of leaders to develop and implement practical solutions.

"Sanitation is engineering. It cannot be impossible to clean Accra," he said.

According to him, "Money is not our problem when it comes to sanitation. Our problem is lazy leaders who refuse to do the heavy thinking because sanitation is an engineering challenge."

Mr Bentil criticised what he described as the tendency of public officials to prioritise public relations over meaningful action.

"Yesterday, most of our leaders went to take pictures. We don't want to solve the problem.

Our leaders don't want to do the hard work of thinking and solving it. They just want to do something that represents action and then take pictures to show the people they are working," he stated.

He stressed that the President's responsibility is to enforce accountability rather than personally participate in clean-up exercises.

"The President's job is not to clean gutters. He should go and inspect and ask why a gutter is choked, call the person in charge and their boss, and sack them on the spot because it is not impossible to clean the city of Accra," Mr Bentil said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.