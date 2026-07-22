Heaps of refuse, choked drains linger in parts of Accra nearly 2 weeks after nationwide clean-up

Audio By Carbonatix
Heaps of uncollected refuse and heavily choked drains remain in parts of Accra nearly two weeks after the nationwide clean-up exercise directed by President John Dramani Mahama, raising concerns about post-clean-up waste management.
The nationwide exercise, held on July 10 and 11, formed part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation and reduce flooding by clearing drains and removing refuse from public spaces.
However, observations made by Myjoyonline's photojournalist Judy Yayra Avanu on Wednesday, July 22, at Lapaz and Agbogbloshie revealed that sanitation challenges persist in some areas.
At the Lapaz Trotro Station, heaps of refuse collected during the exercise remained uncollected, with some of the waste beginning to decompose. Ruminants were seen feeding on portions of the refuse as commuters and traders went about their daily activities nearby.
At Agbogbloshie, several drains remained heavily clogged with plastic waste and other debris, while large quantities of refuse had accumulated in and around the waterways.
In one section of Agbogbloshie, a man was seen openly defecating in an area covered with heaps of refuse. Nearby, another man was observed urinating directly into a choked gutter, further highlighting the sanitation challenges that continue to confront the area.
Traders also continued to sell food and other goods on a bridge beneath which refuse had accumulated, with stagnant waste and foul odour characterising parts of the area.
The lingering refuse and blocked drains come despite the nationwide exercise, which mobilised Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), security agencies, businesses, community groups, and residents to clear drains and clean public spaces.
See more photos below:
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