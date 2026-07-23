Kumasi Technical University exposes students to innovation, practical skills for the job market

Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has reaffirmed its commitment to producing industry-ready graduates by providing students with practical, innovation-driven learning experiences that prepare them for the demands of an evolving job market.

Launching the 2026 KsTU Inter-Faculty Technology and Innovation Fair at the university's Adako Jachie Campus, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, said higher education must go beyond theoretical instruction to equip students with the skills, creativity and entrepreneurial mindset needed to thrive in today's technology-driven economy.

He observed that rapid technological advancement, digital transformation, data-driven industries and globalisation require graduates who can apply classroom knowledge to solve real-world challenges, create sustainable businesses and contribute meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic development.

Represented by the Principal of the Adako Jachie Campus, Rev. Prof. Surveyor Collins Ameyaw, the Vice Chancellor urged students to embrace innovation, technology and entrepreneurship as tools for developing practical solutions to societal and industrial problems.

"The future belongs to graduates who can innovate, adapt and transform ideas into practical solutions that create value for society," he noted.

He explained that the Technology and Innovation Fair serves as an important platform for students and faculty members to showcase research, technological innovations and creative projects while strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and the wider community.

According to him, the event is designed to encourage knowledge exchange, foster interdisciplinary collaboration and create business and investment linkages through interactions with industry players, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The Fair will feature innovative projects across several faculties, including the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment, the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development, the Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology, and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Dean of the Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology, Professor Thomas Obeng Asare, expressed confidence that the fair would enhance students' employability by exposing them to practical problem-solving, innovation and industry engagement.

He said the initiative complements the university's hands-on approach to teaching and learning, enabling students to demonstrate their talents, refine their ideas and build networks with potential employers and industry partners.

Professor Asare added that by promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, the university is nurturing graduates who are not only prepared to compete for jobs but are also capable of creating employment opportunities and driving technological advancement in Ghana.



Kumasi Technical University exposes students to innovation, practical skills for the job market

The Vice Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, says the university remains committed to equipping students with industry-relevant skills and competencies that prepare them for the demands of the modern workplace.

He noted that rapid technological advancement, data-driven industries and globalisation require graduates who can apply classroom knowledge to solving real-world problems, create sustainable businesses and contribute to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2026 KsTU Inter-Faculty Technology and Innovation Fair at its Adako Jachie campus.

Represented by Rev. Prof. Surveyor Collins Ameyaw, the Principal of the Adako Jachie Campus, the Vice Chancellor entreated students to harness innovation, technology and entrepreneurship to develop practical solutions to societal and industrial challenges.

He explained that the fair provides a platform for students and staff to exhibit their research, creativity and technological innovations while strengthening collaboration between the university, industry and the public.

The event is expected to promote knowledge sharing, interdisciplinary partnerships and business linkages through interactions with stakeholders.

Participating faculties include the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment, the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development, the Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology, and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The Dean of the Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology, Prof Thomas Obeng Asare, is upbeat about the prospects of the event to prepare students for the job market.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.