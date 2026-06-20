Bentil calls for thorough probe into UCC student death, warns against premature conclusions

Innocentia Avinu

Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has urged investigators to conduct a comprehensive and objective probe into the death of University of Cape Coast student, Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, cautioning against premature conclusions driven by emotion or public speculation.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, Mr Bentil said the circumstances surrounding the student's death require a professional investigation to establish exactly what transpired before any determination of criminal liability can be made.

His comments come after the Ghana Police Service arrested 39-year-old Michael Mensah in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspect allegedly picked up the deceased from the University of Cape Coast hostel enclave on June 11 and took her to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen before her body was later discovered. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

Mr Bentil stressed that the public should allow investigators to establish the facts, noting that not every death automatically constitutes a criminal offence.

“If she went to the beach to swim and got drowned, there is no crime. We are all watching. We need a proper investigation. We don't want emotional issues. The issue must be probed appropriately and the details made known,” he stated.

He maintained that transparency in the investigation would be crucial in ensuring public confidence in the outcome, adding that law enforcement authorities must present the facts as they emerge and ensure that any conclusions reached are supported by evidence rather than public sentiment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.