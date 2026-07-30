Ampeyo Gyasehene calls for peaceful settlement of Ghana-Togo Fotor Yeye boundary dispute

The Gyasehene of the Ampeyo Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Ware, has appealed to the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC) to expedite efforts to peacefully resolve the longstanding Fotor Yeye boundary dispute between Ghana and Togo.

He said an amicable settlement was essential to promote harmony, strengthen relations among communities along the border and prevent any potential conflict.

Nana Ware made the appeal when the Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Anthony Ntem, led a delegation on a stakeholder engagement with traditional authorities and residents at Dodi-Papase.

The meeting formed part of the Commission’s week-long operational assessment in the Kadjebi and Nkwanta North districts and the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and elders, Nana Ware urged the Commission to fast-track efforts to resolve the dispute. He also appealed for improved mobile network connectivity in communities along the international boundary.

Responding to the concerns, Major General Ntem assured residents that the Commission remained committed to addressing the issues within its mandate.

He urged border communities to remain calm and cooperate with the Commission as it worked with the relevant authorities in Ghana and Togo to reaffirm the international land boundary.

He explained that the Ghana Boundary Commission is mandated to delimit, demarcate and manage Ghana’s international land, maritime and airspace boundaries, relying on established treaties, protocols and other legal instruments in collaboration with neighbouring countries.

Major General Ntem said stakeholder engagements were critical because border communities play a key role in protecting the country’s boundary pillars by reporting activities that could threaten their integrity.

The Kadjebi District Chief Executive, Dr Alhaji Sam Issaka Suraj, commended the Commission for engaging border communities, expressing confidence that the exercise would contribute to lasting peace and improved security along the Ghana-Togo border.

He urged residents to support the Commission by safeguarding boundary pillars and providing credible information whenever necessary.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief of Poase-Cement and Regent of the Dodi Traditional Area, Nana Amanano Mensah II, described the engagement as timely and appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the Commission to achieve an amicable resolution of the dispute.

As part of efforts to strengthen collaboration with border communities, Assembly Member for the Ampeyo Electoral Area, Bright Kuffour Prempeh, and Assembly Member for the Butabe/Obuase Electoral Area, Mutakilu Tsadenu, were nominated as Zonal Focal Persons to coordinate activities between their communities and the Ghana Boundary Commission.

The stakeholder engagement forms part of the Commission’s broader efforts to promote peaceful border management, preserve Ghana’s international boundaries and deepen public awareness of the need to protect boundary pillars.

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