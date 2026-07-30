Premier Health Insurance celebrates 15 years with nationwide wheelchair donation to public hospitals

Premier Health Insurance has marked its 15th anniversary by donating 150 wheelchairs to public health facilities across Ghana in an initiative aimed at improving patient mobility and easing pressure on the country's healthcare system.

Following similar presentations to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and the Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), the company presented 20 wheelchairs to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital to support patient movement within the facility.

Chief Executive Officer of Premier Health Insurance, Percy Asare Ansah, said the initiative was inspired by firsthand observations of the challenges facing public hospitals. He explained that engagements with health institutions revealed that many facilities had worn-out or broken-down wheelchairs, while others had none at all. According to him, the donation is intended to improve not only hospital logistics but also the quality and dignity of patient care, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and critically ill patients.

The company, which currently serves about 120,000 policyholders, is targeting an increase in its customer base to about 500,000 over the next five to ten years.

"We want to move from 120,000 lives to about 500,000 within the next five to ten years," Mr. Ansah said.

He added that access to health insurance should not be a privilege for only a few but should be available to more Ghanaians to help reduce the financial burden of healthcare on families.

The donation has been welcomed by the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, where management says inadequate patient transport equipment has affected service delivery amid growing demand.

Hospital Administrator Samuel Dodzi described wheelchairs as essential to efficient healthcare delivery, particularly at a referral and teaching hospital that manages a growing number of patients.

According to him, the hospital regularly receives patients who are unable to walk or have limited mobility and must be transported between several service points. He explained that inadequate wheelchair availability makes this process challenging and can affect the smooth delivery of care.

Mr. Dodzi noted that shortages of wheelchairs have at times contributed to longer waiting times, as patients often have to wait for transportation within the hospital. He said the addition of the 20 wheelchairs would significantly improve patient movement and enhance operational efficiency.

He also emphasized the importance of wheelchairs in emergency care, explaining that while some emergencies require stretchers, many are better served with wheelchairs. He added that the use of wheelchairs helps patients feel more comfortable, preserves their sense of independence and encourages them during recovery, ultimately improving the overall patient experience.

Premier Health Insurance says the distribution of wheelchairs will continue at other major public health institutions as part of its commitment to supporting healthcare delivery and improving patient care across Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.