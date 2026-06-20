Ofori-Atta’s reported Green Card status signals US does not fully agree with Process – Kofi Bentil

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has suggested that reports of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta being granted permanent residency status in the United States may indicate that American authorities have reservations about the legal processes surrounding his case in Ghana.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, Bentil said, “The Green Card is a signal that the US does not fully agree with the process.”
He argued that such a development should not be dismissed lightly, as it may reflect an assessment by American authorities of the circumstances under which proceedings involving the former minister are being conducted.
His comments come amid ongoing discussions over reports that a United States immigration court has granted Mr Ofori-Atta permanent residency status.
The reported decision has sparked public debate, with some observers questioning its implications for ongoing investigations and legal matters involving the former finance minister.
Bentil, however, maintained that the reported Green Card status does not determine Mr Ofori-Atta’s guilt or innocence.
“It does not mean he is innocent or guilty,” he noted, adding that the development should be viewed as an indication that “the US does not fully agree with the process being used.”
He stressed the importance of ensuring that all legal proceedings are conducted in a manner that upholds due process, fairness and public confidence.
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