Diaspora group Brafie Inc. bridges continents through philanthropy, culture and community development

A Ghanaian-led diaspora initiative is quietly transforming lives on both sides of the Atlantic, combining philanthropy, cultural preservation and community development in a model its founders hope will inspire more organisations and individuals to invest in meaningful social change.

Founded by two Ghanaian brothers and one African American, Brafie Inc. has grown from a small vision into a movement connecting Africans and African-Americans in the United States while giving back to communities in Ghana through sustained humanitarian interventions.

Since its establishment in 2022, the group has made the Kumasi Children’s Home one of its flagship beneficiaries, returning year after year not only with donations but with long-term development projects designed to improve the lives of vulnerable children.

During its latest visit to the home, the group donated four laptops, three tablets, food items, toiletries, ceiling fans, blenders and bottled water, building on interventions made during previous visits after identifying the institution’s most pressing needs.

Beyond donations, the group has deliberately focused on sustainable projects. It previously renovated the home’s kitchen, provided shoe-making machines to equip children with vocational skills and is now planning another major facelift aimed at creating a more cheerful environment for the children.

Co-founder of Brafie Inc., Eric Yeboah, said the organization remains committed to undertaking at least one impactful project at the home every year.

“So Brafie has been working since 2022, trying to connect African-American and Africans. We came back on the first trip in 2023; we did a visit to the Kumasi Children’s Home, and we realized that there were things that we could help out with. We decided to pick a project every year. We renovated their kitchen, we provided shoe-making machines, we are planning to do other things,” he stated.

Yeboah revealed that after touring the facility, the group identified another area requiring urgent attention.

“When we went round, we saw that the colors in the halls don’t portray happiness; we needed bright colors there, so we’re thinking of renovating the hall and painting everything to give it that color feel of happiness for the kids,” he added.

The Manageress of the Kumasi Children’s Home, Mabel Amponsah, described the Brafie group as one of the home’s consistent supporters, praising its commitment to improving the welfare and future of the children.

“On behalf of management, staff and the children of Kumasi Children’s Home, I’ll say a big thank you to the Brafie group. They’ve been coming here every year to support the home with materials, clothing, food items and our special classroom. We have a school here which is an all-inclusive kind of education system; they’ve assisted us to acquire some machines, the children can do shoe making and stuff,” she said.

She urged Ghanaians in the diaspora, philanthropists and benevolent organizations to emulate the group’s example by investing in vulnerable communities.

“Actually, that’s how it’s supposed to be. You give back to society since you’re coming from societies, and as a result of this, we also apply to other benevolent organizations and philanthropists to look at what Bra Fie has done to also come and support,” she urged.

While its humanitarian work in Ghana continues to grow, Brafie Inc. is equally active in the United States, extending support to African communities through health and social interventions.

On August 22, the group plans to organize a free health screening in Greensboro, bringing together Ghanaian doctors and nurses in the United States to provide medical care for about 100 people. It also partners with social services in the Winston-Salem area to sponsor families during Thanksgiving and intends to increase the number of beneficiary families from fourteen this year.

According to Yeboah, the group’s mission extends beyond financial assistance, placing equal emphasis on education, social responsibility and empowering communities through practical support.

Culture, Tourism, Philanthropy

The organization’s work is anchored on three pillars that continue to shape its growing influence.

The first is a cultural pageant that connects African-Americans with Ghanaian ethnic groups. Contestants represent various Ghanaian tribes, with winners earning an all-expenses-paid cultural trip to Ghana, helping strengthen identity and preserve Ghanaian heritage abroad. This year’s edition features representatives from eight tribes: Ashanti, Fante, Ewe, Ga, Krobo, Frafra, Tallensi and Bimoba.

Its second pillar promotes tourism by bringing participants from the United States to Ghana, creating opportunities for cultural exchange while supporting the country’s tourism sector.

The third pillar, known as “Adɔyɛ,” focuses on community outreach and humanitarian assistance, delivering projects that improve the lives of vulnerable people through education, skills development and charitable support.

As the scope of its activities continues to expand across Ghana and the United States, the Brafie group says partnerships will be crucial to sustaining its impact and reaching more communities. With a mission that bridges continents through culture, compassion and community service, the group is positioning itself as more than a charitable organization; it is building a global network of Africans committed to preserving their heritage while creating lasting opportunities for the next generation.

Yeboah appealed to corporate organizations, philanthropists, and individuals around the world to support the initiative.

“We need support from organizations because it’s not easy; it’s very expensive bringing them here, housing them, traveling around. It’s very expensive sending them around, feeding them and all that. So if anybody wants to sponsor or help push our culture out there, they can come on board,” he appealed.

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