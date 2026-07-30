GCB Bank leadership pays condolence visit to Dagbon, pledges support to Regent

Senior executives of GCB Bank PLC have commiserated with the people of Dagbon following the death of the late Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II and to assure the acting Regent of their continued support for the kingdom.

The delegation, led by the Board Chairman and Managing Director, presented cash and food items to the palace ahead of the enskinment programme scheduled for tomorrow.

Speaking at the Gbewaa Palace, the Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, Farihan Alhassan, said the late king played a personal role in his life and in the bank’s relationship with Dagbon.

"As everyone knows, this was my home. This was the home that shaped and guided me and has supported me throughout my assumption of office as the managing director of GCB Bank, and indeed we have not left this home," Mr Alhassan said.

Mr Alhassan framed the bank’s relationship with Dagbon as personal and historic, not just corporate, and pledged that GCB would maintain the same level of support for the Kpampakuya Naa Yakubu

He recalled the bank’s contribution to the construction of the new Gbewaa Palace and said the support would continue.

"Indeed, as PRO rightly said, we have been very supportive in building the new Gbewaa

Palace. Even beyond that, we have done both in private and in public a lot to support the kingdom," he said.

Addressing the timing of the late king’s death, he said his death came to us as a very big surprise. "We least expected that he would go the way he went, especially at the time when the entire country needed him." he added

Mr Alhassan told the Regent that GCB stands with the palace during the transition.

"We are here today to let our acting chief, who is the Regent, know that the same support we offer to our grandfather would extend the same support to him. So whatever he thinks he needs to run the affairs of this great kingdom, he should count us fully in it," he said.

Announcing the donation, he said

they came with 50,000 Ghana Cedis, 20 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize oil and boxes of water to support the programme.

The Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC, Prof. Joshua Alabi, said the delegation chose to be present in person rather than send representatives from Accra.

"We couldn't sit in Accra and send a delegation to offer the donation, but to be here as children of the Overlord for the programme tomorrow," Prof. Alabi said.

He underscored the bank’s respect for Dagbon tradition and its solidarity with the people, positioning GCB as stakeholders in the kingdom’s stability.

He paid tribute to the late Ya-Na, describing him as a national figure.

"Our late king was a symbol of unity, a symbol of peace and a symbol of strength not only to the people of Dagbon but to the entire nation, but it's sad that at the time we needed him more, the good Lord who knows best has taken him away," he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.