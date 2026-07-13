Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, king who restored peace to Dagbon after 16-year dispute, dies

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Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the King of Dagbon who restored the Yendi throne after a 16-year chieftaincy dispute, has died.
The 41st Yaa Naa was enskinned on January 18, 2019, following a historic peace process that ended years of division between the Abudu and Andani royal gates over the Dagbon traditional leadership.
His ascension to the throne marked a significant moment for the kingdom, with his reign widely regarded as a period of reconciliation, healing and the restoration of traditional authority in Dagbon.
Born Bukali in Mion, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II was the son of Yaa Naa Mahama II, who ruled Dagbon from 1938 until his death on February 6, 1948.
His mother, Ayishetu, was a princess from Kulunkpegu, near Chaazaadaanyili in the Northern Region.
Before becoming Yaa Naa, he began his traditional leadership journey as chief of Kpunkpono before later ascending to the Savelugu skin.
Savelugu is one of the three traditional gate skins in Dagbon, whose occupants are eligible to be considered for the Yendi throne.
The Yendi skin had remained vacant since 2002 following violent clashes between the Abudu and Andani royal gates, a conflict that deepened divisions within the kingdom and disrupted traditional activities for years.
Following extensive mediation efforts involving Ghana’s government and eminent chiefs, the two factions reached an agreement through a roadmap for peace aimed at restoring stability and resolving the long-standing dispute.
It was under this arrangement that Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II was selected and ordained by the kingmakers of Dagbon in 2019.
As overlord of Dagbon, he was widely recognised as a symbol of unity and worked to strengthen reconciliation between the two royal gates.
His reign also saw the revival of traditional ceremonies that had been suspended for more than a decade due to the chieftaincy crisis.
The death of Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II marks the end of a reign that represented a new chapter in Dagbon’s history, following one of Ghana’s longest-running traditional leadership disputes.
His passing is expected to trigger mourning across Dagbon and beyond as stakeholders reflect on his contribution to peace and reconciliation in the kingdom.
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