Dagbon kingmakers ban live ammunition during Yaa-Naa Abukari II funeral rites

The Dagbon Council of Kingmakers has announced an immediate ban on the use of live ammunition during the third-day funeral rites of the late Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II, as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful and safe ceremony.

The directive was issued on Monday, 13th July 2026, during an emergency meeting of the kingmakers at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi by the Director-General in charge of Technical at the Ghana Police Service, who is also the Chief of Singe, Iddi Lansah Seidu.

He said the decision was necessitated by increasing incidents of injuries resulting from celebratory gunfire at traditional events.

Mr Seidu warned that anyone attending the funeral with live ammunition would be arrested, stressing that the late Yaa-Naa had never supported the use of live ammunition during traditional ceremonies.

He urged mourners to honour the late king's legacy by ensuring a peaceful, safe and dignified farewell.

The third-day funeral rites of Yaa-Naa Abukari II are scheduled to take place on Thursday, 16 July 2026.

The Gbewaa Palace announced the passing of the Dagbon overlord on 13 July. Following his death, his son was appointed Kampakuya Naa to serve as Regent of the Dagbon Kingdom in accordance with Dagbon custom, pending the installation of a new Yaa-Naa.

Yaa-Naa Abukari II, who hailed from the Dagbon royal family at Mion, was enskinned as the 41st Yaa-Naa on 18 January 2019 after the resolution of the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, which had left the Dagbon skin vacant for 16 years.

Before ascending to the throne, he served as chief of Kpunkpono and later Savelugu, one of the three traditional gate skins eligible to produce a Yaa-Naa.

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