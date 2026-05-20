Yaa Naa applauds Stanbic Bank for contributions to the development of Dagbon

Audio By Carbonatix
Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated GH¢200,000 to the Dagbon Development Fund, which is spearheading the redevelopment of the historic Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.
The donation forms part of the bank’s broader commitment to strengthening ties with the Dagbon Traditional Area and supporting community-driven development initiatives within the kingdom.
Presenting the cheque to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, praised the traditional leader for the stability and growth witnessed in the area under his leadership.
According to him, the peace and unity currently prevailing in Dagbon have created an enabling environment for development and investment, adding that the bank was proud to contribute to such a transformational initiative.
“We are honoured to support this important project because development thrives where there is peace and visionary leadership.
"The remarkable progress being witnessed in Dagbon today reflects the Ya Naa’s commitment to unity, growth, and the welfare of his people. As a bank, we are proud to partner with the kingdom on this journey,” he said.
He also commended the ongoing reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace, describing it as a project of great cultural and historical significance not only to Dagbon but to Ghana as a whole.
Mr Asomaning further assured the traditional authority of Stanbic Bank’s readiness to continue supporting initiatives that promote economic empowerment and social development within the area.
Upon receiving the donation, Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II expressed appreciation to Stanbic Bank for what he described as a timely and meaningful contribution to the palace redevelopment project.
The Dagbon overlord noted that the relationship between the kingdom and the bank has remained strong over the years and acknowledged the role Stanbic Bank continues to play in supporting economic activities within the area.
“We value the longstanding partnership we have shared with Stanbic Bank. Beyond banking services, the institution has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the development and progress of Dagbon.
"This support towards the reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace is deeply appreciated,” the Ya Naa stated.
He added that the bank’s operations in the kingdom have positively impacted livelihoods and improved economic opportunities for residents across the traditional area.
The reconstruction of the Gbewaa Palace is expected to preserve the cultural heritage of the Dagbon Kingdom while serving as a symbol of unity and renewal for the people of Dagbon.
Latest Stories
-
Black Stars train in Puebla for Mexico friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup
1 minute
-
Boxing: Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe, Rabbon Dodoo to contest for presidency
2 minutes
-
Roads Ministry commends GCB Bank, Timeline & Innovation LTD for powering Mahama’s “Big Push” agenda
9 minutes
-
African-led genomics partnership launches with $3.5m investment to drive precision medicine
11 minutes
-
Sports Fund must contribute to Ghana’s GDP – Dr Wuaku
17 minutes
-
Our players deserve to be at 2026 World Cup – Medeama coach
30 minutes
-
I’m now surviving on one kidney and a metal-adjusted liver – Ghanaian Russian recruit cries out
33 minutes
-
PIAC accuses government of breaching oil fund law with $100m cap instead of required $584m
46 minutes
-
Ghana’s triple reboot: Making independence real
49 minutes
-
Yaa Naa applauds Stanbic Bank for contributions to the development of Dagbon
55 minutes
-
Powering Ghana’s SMEs through green financing partnerships
60 minutes
-
Nigeria arrests former minister in hiding after corruption conviction
1 hour
-
Kwabena Boamah urges stronger governance and strategy to unlock pension fund investments
1 hour
-
Stanbic Bank calls on developers to strengthen project fundamentals to unlock real estate financing
1 hour
-
Africans Communicating Africa to launch in Accra with call to reclaim Africa’s narrative
1 hour