Stanbic Bank equips Ashanti journalists with financial skills to boost resilience

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Selected journalists in the Ashanti Region have received training in financial literacy and personal wealth management through a Financial Wellness Workshop organised by Stanbic Bank Ghana in Kumasi.
The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader effort to support media professionals with practical tools to improve financial stability and long-term independence.
Head of Communication and Reputation Management at Stanbic Bank, Derick Romeo Adogla, said the training was designed to help journalists better manage their finances while strengthening their professional output.
“We brought some of our top financial experts from Stanbic Bank to take participants through financial wellness, to ensure our colleagues in the media can better manage their finances,” he said.
Facilitators Nabil Hussayn and James Otchere led the sessions, taking participants through practical strategies for moving from financial stress to stability and eventually financial freedom.
The training covered areas including savings and investment planning, debt and asset management, and the effective use of financial tools.
Mr Adogla noted that the workshop is part of a wider initiative by the bank to promote financial literacy across different sectors.
He said similar programmes have been extended to small businesses, students and professional groups as part of Stanbic Bank’s commitment to inclusive economic empowerment.
Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kofi Adu Domfeh, welcomed the initiative, describing it as both timely and impactful.
“When journalists are financially sound, they are better able to cater for their families and produce their best work,” he said.
He added that improved financial stability reduces the risk of undue influence and helps journalists maintain ethical standards.
“They are less susceptible to undue influence that could compromise professional ethics and their watchdog role. This is why we deeply appreciate this intervention by Stanbic Bank,” he stated.
As part of the programme, Stanbic Bank also donated five laptops to selected journalists to support their work.
The bank reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its partnership with the media in the Ashanti Region, with the aim of promoting capacity building and long-term impact.
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