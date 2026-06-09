GJA decries use of ‘false news’ laws against journalists 

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed concern over the application of “false news” provisions under the Electronic Communications Act against journalists.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, stated that the increasing use of such laws could intimidate media practitioners and undermine constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression.

He cited instances where journalists had been invited by the police and charged under the Electronic Communications Act for alleged false publication, warning that such actions could create fear and promote self-censorship within the media landscape.

Mr Dwumfour made these remarks at the Second World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) Honours Night, held in Accra on Saturday.

The event brought together journalists, media owners, policymakers, development partners and civil society organisations to celebrate media freedom and honour veteran journalists for their contributions to Ghana’s democratic development.

“A democratic society cannot thrive while journalists operate under fear, intimidation, or the constant threat of arrest,” he stated.

Mr Dwumfour reiterated the Association’s position that certain provisions within the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, as well as the Criminal Offences Act, posed challenges to media freedom and required review.

He acknowledged that while state institutions had a responsibility to investigate matters of public interest, such actions must not undermine journalistic independence or the public’s right to information.

The GJA President also underscored the importance of protecting confidential sources, noting that failure to do so could weaken investigative journalism.

“Once journalists lose the ability to protect their sources, investigative journalism itself becomes endangered,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour called for reforms to ensure that existing laws were aligned with democratic principles and not used to harass or silence journalists.

He further urged law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint in applying such laws and to uphold the rights of journalists in the discharge of their duties.

The Ghana News Agency and some distinguished institutions and individuals were honoured for their contributions to press freedom, media development and national progress.

The recognition of the Ghana News Agency highlighted its long-standing role in providing credible and timely news, and its contribution to strengthening democratic governance through reliable information dissemination.

The event was on the theme: “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security.”

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