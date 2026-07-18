NPP will support members when arrest procedures raise concerns – Manyhia South MP

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Vice Chair of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will continue to support its members whenever the processes surrounding their arrest and treatment raise concerns, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Vice Chair of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee, has said.

He explained that the party’s interventions should not be misconstrued as attempts to shield individuals from accountability, stressing that the NPP recognises the importance of allowing state institutions to conduct investigations into allegations of wrongdoing.

Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Baffour Awuah said the party’s concerns have centred on the manner in which some members are handled after arrests, rather than the arrests themselves.

“We have not complained of the arrests. Our complaints have been the way and manner in which our people are treated following the arrests. The NPP is not against accountability in any shape or form,” he stated.

According to him, the conduct of authorities during investigations can sometimes create doubts about whether the process is solely aimed at ensuring accountability.

“However, the manner in which our people are handled then gives suggestions that it is not merely for accountability but other things, and that is why these things happen. Obviously, we come to the aid of our people,” he added.

His comments come after the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the New Patriotic Party’s Director of Communications for the 2024 campaign team of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Mr Aboagye was arrested as part of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD). EOCO has said the investigation followed a petition and a forensic audit covering the period from August 2022 to February 2025.

Mr Aboagye has since been released and said the experience had reinforced his commitment to supporting the party’s communications efforts.

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