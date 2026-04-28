African journalists face rising pressure but show strong commitment to nation-building — Study shows

Prof Terje Skjerdal

Journalists across Africa are operating under significantly higher levels of political, commercial and personal pressure than their counterparts globally, a new international study has revealed.

The findings were presented during a guest lecture webinar series at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) by Norwegian media scholar Terje S. Skjerdal, who said the realities of journalism on the continent remain complex and evolving.

“In the countries we studied, pressure is not limited to politics alone—it cuts across commercial interests, newsroom dynamics and even personal relationships,” Prof. Skjerdal noted.

Drawing on data from more than 30,000 journalists across 75 countries under the Worlds of Journalism Study, the research shows that journalists in several African countries face higher levels of political interference, safety risks and professional constraints than their counterparts in Europe and North America.

The study identifies Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia and Sierra Leone as countries where political pressure on journalists is above the global average, while South Africa stands out as an exception, reflecting conditions closer to Western democracies. Journalists across the continent also reported widespread concerns about surveillance and hacking of communications.

Safety concerns extend beyond digital threats. Reported cases of sexual harassment in African newsrooms are two to three times higher than the global average, with Ethiopia and Zambia recording the highest levels.

Despite these challenges, the study highlights notable progress within the profession. Female journalists now account for 46.5 per cent of the global workforce, up from 33 per cent in the 1990s, although representation at the senior management level remains limited in most countries outside South Africa.

The research further reveals a distinctive feature of journalism in Africa—its strong orientation towards national development. Unlike in many Western countries where the media emphasises a watchdog role, African journalists are more likely to prioritise social cohesion, peace and development.

“This nation-building orientation is much stronger in African countries than elsewhere,” Prof. Skjerdal said.

Public perception of journalism also appears to be improving across much of the Global South. The study found that the credibility of journalism is rising in several countries, in contrast to declining trust levels reported in Western nations.

However, ethical challenges persist. The acceptance of so-called “brown envelopes,” locally known as soli, remains relatively widespread in many African countries, although South Africa again emerged as a notable exception where such practices are largely rejected.

The lecture formed part of a collaborative guest lecture series organised by UniMAC’s Centre for Global Education and Collaboration, the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development, and the School of Journalism and Media Studies.

Prof. Skjerdal expressed hope that Ghana will be included in future phases of the global study, noting that data from West Africa would provide a more comprehensive understanding of journalism on the continent.

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