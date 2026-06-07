Cesc Fàbregas’ Como 1907 in Ghana for week-long football development project

Italian Serie A side Como 1907 are in Ghana for a week-long football development project aimed at supporting grassroots football and community engagement across the country.

The club’s academy team, accompanied by members of the coaching staff, arrived in Ghana on Saturday, 6 June, following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, which saw the senior team, led by Cesc Fàbregas, secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

During their stay, the delegation will undertake a range of activities, including community outreach programmes, the establishment of community football leagues, the donation of footballs and uniforms, coaching workshops, and interactions with young players.

Speaking on the club’s return to Ghana and the impact of last year’s visit, Camilla Veronelli, Head of Community Relations & Sustainability at Como 1907, expressed her excitement about reconnecting with young players and communities across the country.

“We came back to Ghana because last year’s experience was amazing. We had the opportunity to work with the kids and teach them football, and we’re very excited to be here once again,” she said.

For Laura Hansen, Founder of Sports Creates Memories NGO, the partnership represents a long-term commitment to creating opportunities for young people and strengthening football development across Africa.

“We want to build an infrastructure for African football and make a difference for as many children in Ghana as possible through sport and football. Como have just qualified for the Champions League, and they are here to make a difference,” she said.

Arthur Legacy Sports CEO Oliver Arthur highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as an opportunity to inspire young footballers and show them that their dreams are achievable through dedication and hard work.

“We are supporting this initiative to make it a memorable experience for the children. We are bringing together young players and the team from Como to show them that every child can have the opportunity to play football. Como are here to let these kids know that it is possible to succeed if you dream and work hard,” he said.

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