65% of journalists still find their work meaningful, State of Journalism 2026 report

The State of Journalism 2026 report says 65% of journalists still find their work meaningful, even though many also describe it as exhausting. The report reflects the resilience seen in many journalists who continue to report under economic pressure, political tension and safety risks.

The global findings by Muck Rack, which surveyed more than 1,000 journalists from Asia, African, UK, North America, Europe, South America, and Oceania looked at the realities of their work. The data shows a profession defined by both commitment and pressure.

Across newsrooms, journalists are more likely to describe their work as meaningful than anything else. But that sense of purpose exists alongside growing strain. According to the report, 47% say their work feels exhausting, 38% describe it as precarious while 43% find it rewarding and 32% say it feels exciting.

According to the report, 58% of journalists are full-time staff at media organisations. Another 19% work as part-time freelance journalists, while 18% are full-time freelancers. A further 12% operate as independent or self-published journalists, 8% work on contract or temporary terms, 4% are part-time staff within media organisations, and 3% fall into other categories.

Experts say the spread shows a workforce that is no longer dominated only by traditional newsroom jobs, but increasingly shaped by flexible and independent forms of journalism.

Lack of funding and disinformation are identified as the top concerns, each cited by 32% of journalists.

More than half say misinformation has made reporting harder over the past year, highlighting the growing challenge of verifying information in a fast-moving digital space.

At the same time, concern about the use of artificial intelligence is increasing. The report shows that 26% of journalists are worried about unchecked AI in journalism, marking a significant rise from the previous year.

Workloads are also expanding. About 62% of journalists report that their responsibilities have increased beyond their core roles.

While 56% say they feel supported with tools and guidance, others report gaps in support, pointing to uneven working conditions across the industry.

Time pressure remains a concern as well. Although many journalists say they often have enough time to meet their standards, a notable share say they rarely or never do.

Safety concerns continue to shape how journalists work.

The report indicates that about 32% of journalists say safety issues have affected their work, either significantly or to some extent.

These concerns include threats, harassment, and other risks, both online and offline, which can influence reporting decisions and limit coverage.

Technology is also reshaping the profession.

The report shows that 82% of journalists now use some form of artificial intelligence in their work, reflecting rapid adoption of digital tools.

At the same time, reliance on social media for reporting has declined, though it remains important for distributing content and reaching audiences.

Despite these challenges, many journalists remain cautiously optimistic.

Just over half say they feel confident about their long-term career prospects, while a larger share say their jobs feel secure in the short term.

The findings point to a profession that continues to adapt, even as pressures increase.

The State of Journalism 2026 ultimately presents a clear picture: journalism remains meaningful to those who practice it, but the conditions surrounding the work are becoming more demanding.

As the industry evolves, the balance between purpose and pressure is likely to remain a defining feature of the profession.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.