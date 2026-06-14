From invisible to influential : Why Africans must take personal branding seriously

When I published my first novel nearly three decades ago, I did not know I was building a personal brand.

At the time, I was simply a young Ghanaian writer with a passion for storytelling. Like many young Africans, I believed that hard work, talent, and education would naturally attract recognition and opportunities. Over the years, however, my experiences as an author, corporate communication practitioner, public relations professional, change management consultant, and university lecturer taught me a different lesson: talent alone is not enough.

Across Africa, I encountered brilliant professionals, accomplished academics, gifted entrepreneurs, talented athletes, and innovative young people whose contributions remained largely unnoticed beyond their immediate circles. Their challenge was not competence. Their challenge was visibility.

This observation became the inspiration behind my book, Brand Yourself.

The African Visibility Challenge

Africa is rich in talent. From our universities and businesses to our sports arenas and creative industries, there is no shortage of capable individuals. Yet many of these talented people remain invisible in a world where visibility increasingly influences opportunity.

In many African societies, discussions about personal branding are often misunderstood. Some associate branding with self-promotion, arrogance, or the pursuit of fame. Others believe that good work should speak for itself.

While excellence remains essential, the reality of today’s professional environment is that visibility and credibility often determine who gets invited to leadership positions, who receives speaking engagements, who secures consulting opportunities, and who attracts strategic partnerships.

The question is no longer whether one is qualified. The question is whether people know and trust what one stands for.

Why I Wrote Brand Yourself

The idea for Brand Yourself emerged from years of observing a recurring pattern.

As a lecturer, I met students who possessed exceptional potential but struggled to communicate their value to employers. As a communication consultant, I worked with professionals whose expertise exceeded that of many industry leaders, yet they remained unknown within their sectors. As an author and speaker, I saw how a clear personal identity opened doors to opportunities that qualifications alone could not create.

I began to realise that many Africans were investing heavily in their education and careers but paying little attention to their personal brands.



A personal brand is not about creating a false image. It is about intentionally communicating one’s values, expertise, credibility, and unique contribution to society.

That conviction ultimately led to the writing of Brand Yourself.

Personal Branding Beyond Social Media

One of the misconceptions I address in the book is the belief that personal branding is simply about social media activity.

Personal branding is much deeper.

It involves defining who you are, understanding what you want to be known for, consistently demonstrating your expertise, and building a reputation that aligns with your values and aspirations.

A personal brand is reflected in how people describe you when you are not present.

It is found in your professional conduct, communication style, relationships, work ethic, digital footprint, and contribution to your field.

Social media may amplify a brand, but it does not create one.

Why African Professionals Cannot Ignore Personal Branding

The rise of digital technology has transformed how opportunities are distributed.

Recruiters search online before interviews. Conference organisers review digital profiles before extending invitations. Investors evaluate founders beyond business plans. Employers increasingly consider visibility, credibility, and influence when making leadership decisions.

This reality affects every profession.

For academics, personal branding can increase research visibility, speaking invitations, collaborations, and thought leadership opportunities.

For entrepreneurs, it can build trust, attract customers, and differentiate businesses in competitive markets.

For public sector professionals, it can enhance credibility, stakeholder engagement, and leadership effectiveness.

For athletes and entertainers, a strong personal brand can extend relevance and earning potential long after active careers have ended.

In an increasingly connected world, reputation has become a strategic asset.

Building the Next Generation of African Leaders

I believe that Africa’s development will depend not only on infrastructure, technology, and policy reforms but also on the ability of its people to position themselves effectively in the global marketplace of ideas.

The continent needs professionals who are visible, credible, ethical, and influential.

It needs scholars whose research reaches beyond academic journals.

It needs entrepreneurs whose stories inspire investment.

It needs athletes who understand the value of identity beyond performance.

It needs young people who recognise that their names can become trusted brands.

Personal branding is therefore not an exercise in vanity. It is a leadership responsibility.

A Call to Action

The future belongs to those who combine competence with visibility, expertise with credibility, and excellence with strategic communication.

My journey from novelist to communication professional, author, consultant, and university leader has reinforced one enduring lesson: people cannot support, recommend, promote, or trust what they do not know.

For Africa to realise its full potential, more of its talented professionals must move from being invisible to becoming influential.

That journey begins with understanding, developing, and intentionally managing one’s personal brand.

Dr Ike Tandoh, PhD, APR, FCIMC, MCIM, is a Ghanaian scholar-practitioner, author, corporate communication strategist, and Dean of Students at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Ghana. He is the author of Brand Yourself, a book that advocates intentional personal branding as a pathway to professional visibility, credibility, and influence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.