Ablakwa slams xenophobic attacks in South Africa as ‘betrayal’ of Africans

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has condemned the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing them as a betrayal of African solidarity.

He criticised the targeting of fellow Africans, particularly referencing an incident involving Emmanuel Asamoah, a Ghanaian whose assault was captured in a video that has since circulated widely on social media.

“It is such a betrayal to see that we will be described as unwelcome in those videos that have gone viral. Citizens who have not provoked any unrest, who are not fomenting trouble, who are not provocateurs, going about their lawful duties, subjected to such naked hatred, such baseless xenophobia,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa made the remarks on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ghana and Sierra Leone at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra.

He stressed the need for African countries to uphold the principles of unity, cooperation and mutual respect, warning that such attacks undermine the spirit of continental integration and shared development.

The minister’s comments come amid renewed concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa, particularly African migrants engaged in lawful economic activities.

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