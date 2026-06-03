700 more Ghanaians to be repatriated from South Africa on Saturday and Sunday

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie,

Ghana is set to repatriate nearly 700 citizens from South Africa this weekend as part of ongoing efforts to assist nationals affected by xenophobic attacks in the country.

The exercise marks the second phase of the government's evacuation programme for Ghanaians seeking to return home amid growing concerns over their safety and livelihoods. The first batch included 300 Ghanaians.

Speaking on JoyPrime News Flash on Wednesday, 3 June, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, disclosed that the repatriation exercise is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

According to him, arrangements have been made to facilitate the return of approximately 700 Ghanaians who have expressed a desire to leave South Africa voluntarily.

READ ALSO: List of 2nd batch of evacuees set to leave South Africa for Ghana released

Mr Quarshie noted that although the diplomatic mission was unable to provide accommodation for those affected, members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa had stepped in to offer support.

“We are looking at repatriating nearly 700 people on Saturday and Sunday. While we did not provide accommodation, we are grateful that Ghanaian businesses and churches have stepped in to host them,” he said.

The latest evacuation follows the successful return of an initial group of Ghanaians as the government continues to respond to reports of intimidation, attacks and hostility directed at foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Authorities say support measures have been put in place to assist returnees upon arrival in Ghana, including temporary relief and reintegration assistance.

The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting the welfare and safety of Ghanaians both at home and abroad as efforts continue to support citizens affected by the unrest.

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