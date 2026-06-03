List of 2nd batch of evacuees set to leave South Africa for Ghana released

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has published the official list of Ghanaian nationals approved to return home under the second phase of the ongoing voluntary evacuation exercise, with departure scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2026.
The latest announcement follows the mission's temporary suspension of registrations to allow verification and processing of the large number of applications received from Ghanaians seeking repatriation.
In a notice issued to the Ghanaian community in South Africa, the High Commission outlined the procedures for applicants whose requests have been approved.
"All approved evacuees scheduled to travel on 7 June 2026 are required to report to the High Commission on the evening of Saturday, 6 June 2026, for verification, briefing and other pre-departure formalities," the notice stated.
The mission also appealed to individuals whose names appear on the approved list but who no longer intend to travel to notify the High Commission by noon on Thursday, June 4.
"If your name appears on the approved list and you no longer intend to travel, kindly inform the High Commission by 12 noon on Thursday, 4 June 2026, to enable another eligible applicant to be accommodated," the mission said.
The High Commission further outlined baggage requirements for travellers.
"Each traveller will be permitted two checked bags with a maximum weight of 23 kilograms per item. Bags exceeding the prescribed weight limit will not be accepted," the notice emphasised.
Parents and guardians travelling with children have also been advised to ensure they have all required travel documents before departure.
"Travellers with children must carry all necessary documentation, including consent letters where applicable, Road-to-Health cards and child weighing cards," the High Commission said.
The mission added that evacuees who have been issued Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) will receive the documents at the airport on the day of departure.
"Persons issued with Emergency Travel Certificates will be given the documents at the airport on the day of travel," it noted.
The voluntary evacuation exercise is being coordinated by Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with relevant authorities as efforts continue to facilitate the safe return of Ghanaian nationals who have opted to leave South Africa.
Latest Stories
-
The exemptions are not tight – Edem Senanu warns of loopholes in new LGBTQ+ Bill
3 minutes
-
Roberta Baaba Pobee: A new generation of leadership for NPP UK Youth
6 minutes
-
Ghanaian woman in ICU after alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa – High Commissioner
6 minutes
-
Repatriated Ghanaians face 10-year ban from South Africa if they return – High Commissioner
9 minutes
-
Why Parliament should respectfully decline the Speaker’s request for reconsideration
15 minutes
-
Rev Dr Grace Sintim Adasi storms global stage with prestigious 2026 ICSOR scholarly Grant victory
17 minutes
-
Four Kumasi Academy WASSCE candidates arrested over threats to burn school
18 minutes
-
700 more Ghanaians to be repatriated from South Africa on Saturday and Sunday
22 minutes
-
Senegal crowned CAF U-17 AFCON champions after shootout win over Tanzania
25 minutes
-
Trans-Border Business Network trains traders on compliance, safe trade practices
28 minutes
-
Mahama urges stronger UK–Africa partnership beyond aid dependency
32 minutes
-
‘Feed the Industry’ programme targets chronic raw material shortages in agro-processing sector
53 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin disowns viral anti-LGBTQ+ post, claims account was compromised — but his own record tells a different story
56 minutes
-
Government explores traditional land equity system to unlock large-scale farming
58 minutes
-
Ishmael Yamson & Associates marks 12th Business Roundtable with foundation launch
1 hour