List of 2nd batch of evacuees set to leave South Africa for Ghana released

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has published the official list of Ghanaian nationals approved to return home under the second phase of the ongoing voluntary evacuation exercise, with departure scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The latest announcement follows the mission's temporary suspension of registrations to allow verification and processing of the large number of applications received from Ghanaians seeking repatriation.

In a notice issued to the Ghanaian community in South Africa, the High Commission outlined the procedures for applicants whose requests have been approved.

"All approved evacuees scheduled to travel on 7 June 2026 are required to report to the High Commission on the evening of Saturday, 6 June 2026, for verification, briefing and other pre-departure formalities," the notice stated.

The mission also appealed to individuals whose names appear on the approved list but who no longer intend to travel to notify the High Commission by noon on Thursday, June 4.

"If your name appears on the approved list and you no longer intend to travel, kindly inform the High Commission by 12 noon on Thursday, 4 June 2026, to enable another eligible applicant to be accommodated," the mission said.

The High Commission further outlined baggage requirements for travellers.

"Each traveller will be permitted two checked bags with a maximum weight of 23 kilograms per item. Bags exceeding the prescribed weight limit will not be accepted," the notice emphasised.

Parents and guardians travelling with children have also been advised to ensure they have all required travel documents before departure.

"Travellers with children must carry all necessary documentation, including consent letters where applicable, Road-to-Health cards and child weighing cards," the High Commission said.

The mission added that evacuees who have been issued Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) will receive the documents at the airport on the day of departure.

"Persons issued with Emergency Travel Certificates will be given the documents at the airport on the day of travel," it noted.

The voluntary evacuation exercise is being coordinated by Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with relevant authorities as efforts continue to facilitate the safe return of Ghanaian nationals who have opted to leave South Africa.

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